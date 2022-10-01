|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated RHP Kaleb Ort from the restricted list. Recalled RHP Josh Winckowski from Rochester (IL). Optioned RHP Tyler Danish and 2B Jarren Duran to Rochester.
CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Selected the contract of C Bo Naylor from Columbus (IL). Optioned SS Tyler Freeman to Columbus.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with RHP/OF Shohei Ohtani on a one-year contract for 2023.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed LHP Zack Britton on the 60-day IL. Signed RHP Jacob Barnes to a major league contract and selected him to the active roster from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
|National League
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated LHP Jarlin Garcia from the paternity list. Optioned RHP Sean Hjelle to Sacramento (PCL).
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Promoted WR Andre Baccellia and S Chris Banjo to the active roster from the practice squad.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed CB Kevon Seymour to the active roster.
BUFFALO BILLS — Promoted DT Prince Emili to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed CB Xavier Rhodes on the practice squad injured list.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Promoted S Marquise Blair to the active roster from the practice squad.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed K Michael Badgley to the practice squad. Placed DE Andre Anthony on the practice squad injured reserve list. Promoted RB Darrynton Evans and K Michael Badgley to the active roster from the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed TE Miller Forristall to the active roster from the practice squad. Promoted DT Roderick Perry II and DE Curtis Weaver to the active roster from the practice squad.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Promoted QB Will Grier to the active roster from the practice squad.
DENVER BRONCOS — Promoted WR Kendall Hinton and G Netane Muti to the active roster from the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed T Dan Skipper and K Dominik Eberle to the active roster. Promoted WRs Tom Kennedy and Maurice Alexander. Waived TE Shan Zylstra and G Drew Forbes.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Promoted CB Kiondre Thomas to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed T Caleb Jones on the non-football illness list.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Promoted TE Jordan Akins and S Grayland Arnold to the active roster from the practice squad.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Promoted LB Ty Summers and OL Daryl Williams to the active roster from the practice squad.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Promoted K Matthew Wright and LB Elijah Lee to the active roster from the practice squad.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Waived T Jackson Barton. Signed G Alex Bars to the active roster. Re-signed S Isaiah Pola-Mao to the practice squad. Promoted CBs Nickell Robey-Coleman and Javelin Guidry to the active roster from the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Promoted WR Michael Bandy to te active roster from the practice squad.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Promoted OT Marcus Cannon to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed OT Yodny Cajuste on injured reserve.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Promoted RB Latavius Murray and TE J.P. Holtz to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed QB Jake Luton to the active roster. Waived FB Adam Prentice.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed LB Jaylon Smithe to the active roster from the practice squad. Promoted WR Marcus Johnson and DT Henry Mondeaux to the active roster from the practice squad.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed WR Britain Covey to the active roster from the practice squad. Promoted S Andre Chachere to the active roster from the practice squad.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Promoted LB Ryan Anderson and CB Josh Jackson to the active roster from the practice squad.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Promoted LB Cullen Gillaspia to the active roster from the practice squad.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Promoted WR Cole Beasley to the active roster from the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed OL Jordan Roos to the active roster from the practice squad. Promoted DB Theo Jackson and LB Joe Schobert to the active roster from the practice squad. Waived RB Julius Chestnut.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Promoted OL Wes Martin to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed OL Wes Schweitzer on injured reserve.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Assigned RW Bryce Kindopp to San Diego (AHL).
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Signed D Calvin de Haan to a one-year contract.
EDMONTON OILERS — Waived C Seth Griffin.
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Assigned G Jean-Francois Berube to the Charlotte (AHL).
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Agreed to terms with G Jake Allen on a two-year contract extension. Placed C Nate Schnarr on waivers.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned LW Will Cuylle, D Ty Emberson and Andy Welinski, F Tim Gettinger and RW Lauri Pajuniemi to Harford (AHL) and LW Brennan Othmann to Flint (OHL). Placed G Louis Domingue on waivers.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Placed D Steve Santini on waivers.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Placed D Sean Day on waivers.
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Placed G Michael Hutchinson on waivers.
WINNIPEG JETS — Placed D Ashton Sautner and F Mickey Eyssimont on waivers. Assigned C Chaz Lucius to the minor league.
