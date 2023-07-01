BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of RHP Chris Vallimont from Norfolk (IL). Optioned LHP Bruce Zimmermann to Norfolk. Transferred RHP Mychal Givens from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.
CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Agreed to terms with C Sandy Leon on a minor league contract.
DETROIT TIGERS — Assigned RF Akil Baddoo to Toledo (IL) on a rehab assignment.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Assigned OF Diego Hernandez to Quad Cities (ML) on a rehab assignment. Recalled RHP Collin Snider from Omaha (IL). Optioned RHP Brooks Kriske to Omaha.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled LHP Matt Krook from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL) and appointed him the 27th man for a double header.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled LHP Kyle Muller from Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned LHP Kirby Snead to Las Vegas.
TEXAS RANGERS — Activated LHP Aroldis Chapman.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled RHP Thomas Hatch from Buffalo (IL). Optioned RHP Trent Thornton to Buffalo.
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Assigned RHP Jake Wong outright to Louisville (IL).
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated LHP Julio Urias from the 15-day IL.
MIAMI MARLINS — Designated RHP Archie Bradley for assignment. Recalled RHP George Soriano from Jacksonville (IL).
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled RHP J.B. Bukauskas from Nashville (IL). Selected the contract of LHP Clayton Andrews from Nashville. Designated RHP Matt Bush and LHP Thomas Pannone for assignment.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Appointed RHP Dakota Hudson the 27th man for a double header.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed RHP Drew Carlton on the 15-day IL. Reinstated LHP Tom Cosgrove from the 15-day IL. Assigned RHP Robert Suarez to the Atlantic Coast League (ACL) Padres on a rehab assignment. Recalled RHP Pedro Avila from El Paso (PCL). Optioned LHP Ray Kerr to El Paso.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Patrick Ruotolo on a minor league contract.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ORLANDO MAGIC — Signed Gs Anthony Black and Jett Howard to rookie scale contracts.
PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Signed Gs Terquavion Smith and Ricky Council IV to two-way contracts.
PORTLAND TRAILBLAZERS — Signed G Scott Henderson and F Kris Murray to rookie contracts.
SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Signed C Victor Wembanyama to a rookie scale contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed DB TreVius Tomlinson, DE Ochaun Mathis and RB Zach Evans.
Canadian Football
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Added WR Jeremy Murphy ad LB Brain Cole to the practice squad. Placed WR Carlton Agudosi and DB Redha Kramdi on the injured list.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES —Signed D Troy Stecher and LW Jason Zucker to one-year contracts, F Alex Galchenyuk and G Matt Villalta to one-year, two-way contacts and C Nick Bjugstad to a two-year contract.
BOSTON BRUINS — Signed LW James van Riemsdyk and D Kevin Shattenkirk to one-year contracts, C Morgan Geekie to a two-year contract and LW Milan Lucic to a one-year contract.
BUFFALO SABRES — Signed Gs Devin Cooley, Dustin Tokarski and C Justin Richards to one-year, two-way contracts, C Tyson Joost and D Erik Johnson to one-year contracts and D Connor Clifton to a three-year contract.
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Signed G Antti Raanta to a one-year contract, G Frederik Anderson and D Dmitry Orlov to two-year contracts, LW Michael Bunting to a three-year contract and re-signed RW Jesper Fast to a two-year contract.
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Signed C Ryan Donato to a two-year contract.
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Signed C Adam Fantilli to a three-year contract.
DALLAS STARS — Signed D Joel Hanley to a two-year contract and C Matt Duchene, C Sam Steel and RW Craig Smith to one-year contracts.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed RW Matt Luff to a one-year, two-way contract, C Klim Kostin and G Alex Lyon to two-year contracts, D Justin Holl to a three-year contract, G James Reimer to a one-year contract and D Gustav Lindstrom to a one-year contract.
EDMONTON OILERS — Signed LW Drake Caggiula to a two-year, two-way contract.
FLORIDA PATHERS — Signed C Kevin Stenlund and D Mike Reilly to a one-year contracts and agreed to terms with Ds Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Lucas Carlsson on a one-year, one-way contracts, D Niko Mikkola on a three-year, one-way contract, D Dmitry Kulikov on a one-year, one-way contract and F Grigori Denisenko on a two-year, one-way contract.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed Cs Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Trevor Lewis and G Cam Talbot to a one-year contracts and D Andreas Englund to a two-year contract.
MINNESOTA WILD — Named Jason King assistant coach. Signed F Vinni Lettieri to a two-year, two-way contract.
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed D Brady Keeper and C Philippe Maillet to one-year, two-way contracts.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed D Luke Schenn to a three-year contract, F Gustav Nyquist and C Cody Glass to two-year contracts, G Troy Grosenick to a one-year, two-way contract, F Anthony Angello to a two-year, two-way contract and C Ryan O'Reilly to a four-year contract.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Re-signed RW Nate Bastian to a two-year contract and F Michael McLeod to a one-year contract. Acquired D Colin Miller from Dallas in exchange for a fifth-round 2025 draft pick. Signed Fs Kyle Criscuolo and G Erik Kallgren to one-year, two-way contracts and Justin Dowling to two-year, two-way contract.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RW Blake Wheeler on a one-year contract, signed Cs Tyler Pitlick and Nick Bonino to one-year contracts, D Nikolas Brouillard and D Connor Mackey to one-year, two-way contracts and C Riley Nash to a two-year contract.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Signed D Jacob Bernard-Docker to a two-year contract, G Joonas Korpisalo to a five-year contract, LW Bokondji Imama, Cs Rourke Chartier and Matthew Highmore and RW Josh Currie to one-year, two-way contracts, C Garrett Pilon to a two-way contract and D Erik Brannstrom to a one-year contract.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Signed C Ryan Poehling to a one-year contract.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Signed LW Matt Nieto to a two-year contract.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed D Wyatt Kalynuk to a one-year, two-way contract.
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Signed D Kyle Burroughs to a three-year contract, and G MacKenzie Blackwood and RW Givani Smith to two-year contracts.
SEATTLE KRAKEN — Signed RWs Marian Studenic and John Hayde to one-year, two-way contracts.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed F Conor Sheary to a three-year contract and Fs Josh Archibald to a two-year, entry-level contract, F Logan Brown to a one-year, two-way contract and Luke Glendening and G Jonas Johasson to two-year contracts.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Agreed to terms with RW Ryan Reaves on a three-year contract.
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Signed D Ian Cole and C Teddy Blueger to a one-year contracts, C Tristen Nielsen to a two-year, entry-level contract, D Matt Irwin to a one-year, two-way contract and D Carson Soucy to a three-year contract.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Acquired D Joel Edmundson from Montreal in exchange for a third-round and seventh-round 2024 draft pick.
WINNIPEG JETS — Signed G Collin Delia to a one-year contract.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
FC CINCINNATI — Signed D Bret Halsey from FC Cincinnati 2 for the 2024 season with options through 2026.
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed D Omar Valencia form NY Red Bulls II to a short-term agreement.
National Women's Soccer League
GOTHAM FC — Signed M Taylor Otto and F Cyera Hintzen as national team replacement players (NTRP).
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Agreed to terms with F Ouleymata Sarr on a three-year contract.
