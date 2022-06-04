|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Released INF Jahmai Jones after he cleared unconditional waivers.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned LHP Tanner Banks to Charlotte (IL). Recalled RHP Kyle Crick from Charlotte. Signed OF Loidel Chapelli to a minor league contract.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed LHP Blake Taylor on the 15-day IL. Recalled LHP Parker Mushinski from Sugar Land (IL).
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled LHP Kris Bubic from Omaha (IL). Optioned RHP Ronald Bolanos to Omaha.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated OF Gilberto Celestino from the COVID-19 IL. Assigned RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez to St. Paul (IL) but will remain on the taxi squad.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated DH/OF Giancarlo Stanton from the 10-day IL. Reinstated LF Tim Lacastro from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled INF Ezequiel Duran from Fisco (TL). Placed INF/OF Josh Smith on the 10-day IL.
|National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Selected the contract of RHP Caleb Kilian from Iowa (IL). Optioned RHP Mark Letter Jr. to Iowa. Named RHP Anderson Espinoza the 27th man for a doubleheader. Designated LHP Conner Menez for assignment.
MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Elieser Hernandez to Jacksonville (IL).
NEW YORK METS — Assigned RHP Tyler Megill to Binghamton (EL) on rehab.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled RHP Jake Woodford from Memphis (IL).
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated LF Austin Slater from the 10-day IL. Designated OF Stuart Fairchild for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Sam Delaplane and optioned him to San Jose (PCL). Optioned RHP Sean Hjelle to Sacramento (PCL), retroactive to June 3.
|Minor League
|Frontier League
EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Released LHP Zach Goree, OF Trevor McKinley, and INF/C Julius Puryear.
FLORENCE Y'ALLS — Released INF Skylar Mercado.
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Released RHP Chris Mutter.
OTTAWA TITANS — Released RHP Dylan Jacober.
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Released INF James Smibert.
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Released OF Spencer Griffin.
TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed RHP Kumer Rocker.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Thomas Hart.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Agreed to terms with RB D'Ernest Johnson on a one-year contract.
|HOCKEY
|East Coast Hockey League
TOLEDO WALLEYE — Activated D Butrus Ghafari and F Brent Pedersen from reserve. Placed D Chris Martenet and F Brett McKenzie on reserve.
|COLLEGE
NEW MEXICO — Named Nicole Dickson head coach of women's softball .
