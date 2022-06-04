BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Released INF Jahmai Jones after he cleared unconditional waivers.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned LHP Tanner Banks to Charlotte (IL). Recalled RHP Kyle Crick from Charlotte. Signed OF Loidel Chapelli to a minor league contract.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed LHP Blake Taylor on the 15-day IL. Recalled LHP Parker Mushinski from Sugar Land (IL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled LHP Kris Bubic from Omaha (IL). Optioned RHP Ronald Bolanos to Omaha.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated OF Gilberto Celestino from the COVID-19 IL. Assigned RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez to St. Paul (IL) but will remain on the taxi squad.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated DH/OF Giancarlo Stanton from the 10-day IL. Reinstated LF Tim Lacastro from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled INF Ezequiel Duran from Fisco (TL). Placed INF/OF Josh Smith on the 10-day IL.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Selected the contract of RHP Caleb Kilian from Iowa (IL). Optioned RHP Mark Letter Jr. to Iowa. Named RHP Anderson Espinoza the 27th man for a doubleheader. Designated LHP Conner Menez for assignment.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Elieser Hernandez to Jacksonville (IL).

NEW YORK METS — Assigned RHP Tyler Megill to Binghamton (EL) on rehab.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled RHP Jake Woodford from Memphis (IL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated LF Austin Slater from the 10-day IL. Designated OF Stuart Fairchild for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Sam Delaplane and optioned him to San Jose (PCL). Optioned RHP Sean Hjelle to Sacramento (PCL), retroactive to June 3.

Minor League
Frontier League

EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Released LHP Zach Goree, OF Trevor McKinley, and INF/C Julius Puryear.

FLORENCE Y'ALLS — Released INF Skylar Mercado.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Released RHP Chris Mutter.

OTTAWA TITANS — Released RHP Dylan Jacober.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Released INF James Smibert.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Released OF Spencer Griffin.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed RHP Kumer Rocker.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Thomas Hart.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Agreed to terms with RB D'Ernest Johnson on a one-year contract.

HOCKEY
East Coast Hockey League

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Activated D Butrus Ghafari and F Brent Pedersen from reserve. Placed D Chris Martenet and F Brett McKenzie on reserve.

COLLEGE

NEW MEXICO — Named Nicole Dickson head coach of women's softball .

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

