BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent CF Cedric Mullins to Bowie (IL) on a rehab assignment.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Selected the contract of RHP Lane Ramsey from Charlotte (IL). Claimed RHP Brent Honeywell of waivers from San Diego. Placed RHP Gregory Santos on the bereavement list.
DETROIT TIGERS — Activated LHP Andrew Vasquez from Philadelphia waivers. Optioned RHP Trey Wingenter to Toledo (IL).
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned RHP Joe Barlow to Omaha (IL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated LHP Nestor Cortes from the 60-day IL and his rehab assignment. Optioned LHP Nick Ramirez to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated RHP Dany Jimenez from the 60-day IL and OF Esteury Ruiz from the 10-day IL. Designated OF Ramon Laureano for assignment. Assigned INF/OF Tyler Wade outright to Las Vegas (PCL). Released C Manny Pina.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Claimed RHP Cole Sulser off waivers from Arizona.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent LHP Dylan Lee to Gwinnett (IL) on a rehab assignment.
CINCINNATI REDS — Placed CB Jake Fraley on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 4. Sent RHPs Vladimir Gutierrez and Hunter Greene to Louisville (IL) on rehab assignments. Recalled CF T.J. Hopkins from Louisville.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Sent RHP Shelby Miller to the Atlantic Coast League (ACL) Dodgers on a rehab assignment.
MIAMI MARLINS — Designated LHP Devin Smeltzer for assignment. Placed RHP J.T. Chargois on the 15- day IL, retroactive to Aug. 4. Recalled LHP Ryan Weathers and RHP Huascar Brazoban from Jacksonville (IL).
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled LHP Clayton Andrews from Nashville (IL). Optioned RHP Colin Rea to Nashville.
NEW YORK METS — Sent LF Tim Locastro to St. Lucie (FSL) on a rehab assignment. Recalled RHP Tylor Megill from Syracuse (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Jimmy Yacabonis from Syracuse. Optioned RHPs John Curtiss and Reed Garrett to Syracuse.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled LHP Bailey Falter from Indianapolis (IL). Optioned INF Vinny Capra to Indianapolis.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Sent RHP Michael Wacha and 3B Brandon Dixon to El Paso (PCL) on rehab assignments.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated IF Thairo Estrada from his rehab assignment and 10-day IL. Optioned IF Isan Diaz to Sacramento (PCL).
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Joan Adon from Rochester (IL). Placed RHP Mason Thompson on the 15-day IL.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Signed G Frank Ntilikina.
Women's National Basketball Association
PHOENIX MERCURY — Released F Liz Dixon.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Waived TE Chase Allen with an injury designation. Signed TE Marcedes Lewis.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed LB Logan Wilson to a four-year contract extension.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CB Gavin Heslop and T Derrick Kelly II.
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed DL Forrest Merrill. Waived G Yasir Durant.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed CB Tae Hayes and WR Avery Davis. Waived LB Zach Morton.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed TEs Nick Eubanks and Michael Jacobson. Placed OT Jake Witt on injured reserve. Waived RB Toriano Clinton.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed LB Daelin Hayes. Placed DL Darryl Johnson on the injured reserve list.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed OL Justin Murray.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed CB Jace Whittaker. Released G Keaton Sutherland.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Placed C Jean-Sebastien Dea on unconditional waivers.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Signed G Samuel Ersson to a two-year contract extension.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.