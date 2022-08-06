|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Designated RF Franmil Reyes for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Jake Jewell from Columbus (IL). Optioned RHP Hunter Gaddis to Columbus.
DETROIT TIGERS — Selected the contract of RHP Luis Castillo from Toledo (IL). Optioned RHP Bryan Garcia to Toledo.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Selected the contract of RHP Mike Mayers from Salt Lake (PCL). Transferred RHP Michael Lorenzen from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Janson Junk to Salt Lake. Appointed RHP Oliver Ortega the 27th man for a double header.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated OF Max Kepler from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Mark Contreras to St. Paul (IL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Ron Marinaccio to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled LHP Brennan Bernardino from Tacoma (PCL) and appointed him the 27th man for a double header. Reinstated OF Mitch Haniger from the 60-day IL. Optioned INF Abraham Toro to Tacoma.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled RHP Mitch White from Buffalo (IL). Optioned RHP Trent Thornton to Buffalo. Assigned RHP Julian Merryweather to FCL Blue Jays on a rehab assignment. Placed OF George Springer on the 10-day IL. Recalled and activated INF Otto Lopez from Buffalo.
|National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Bryce Elder from Gwinnett (IL). Claimed LHP Danny Young off waivers from Seattle. Assigned RHP Jesus Cruz outright to Gwinnett.
CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated SS Andrelton Simmons from the 10-day IL and designated him for assignment.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHP Chad Smith to Albuquerque (PCL). Added RHP Dinelson Lamet to the active roster.
MIAMI MARLINS — Reinstated RHP Elieser Hernandez from a rehab assignment and the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Aneurys Zabala for assignment.
NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP Tommy Hunter on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP adonis Medina from Syracuse (IL). Optioned LHP David Peterson to Syracuse. Appointed RHP Yoan Lopez from Syracuse the 27th man for a double header..
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Released CB Odubel Herrera. Assigned LHP Ryan Sherriff outright to Lehigh Valley (IL).
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Reinstated Robert Suarez from the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Steven Wilson to El Paso (PCL).
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Designated INF Dixon Machado for assignment. Reinstated OF Joc Pederson from the 7-day concussion IL and INF Brandon Crawford from his rehab assignment and the 10-day IL.
|Minor League
|Frontier League
EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Signed RHP Jordan Warecke. Released INF Tyler Doanes and catcher Tyler Hill.
JOLIET SLAMMERS — Released OF Jordan Schulefand.
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Miguel Reyes.
TROIS-RIVIÈRES AIGLES — Released RHP Jose Vasquez.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed INF Tyler Wilbur.
|BASKETBALL
|Women's National Basketball Association
MINNESOTA LYNX — Re-signed G Lindsay Allen to a third seven-day contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Waived LB Christian Albright. Signed LBs DeMarquis Gates and Javin White.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated WR David Bell and LB Anthony Walker and WR Javon Wims from injured reserve. Signed De Chris Odom. Placed DE Stephen Weatherly and CB Reggie Robinson III on injured reserve.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Waived G Jared Hocker with an injury settlement.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed WR Devin Gray to a one-year contract.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed CB Quenton Meeks. Placed OL Jerald Hawkins on injured reserve and LB Kiko Alonso on the reserve/retired list.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived CR Jarren Williams with an injury settlement.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed OT Jordan Mills and WR Willie Snead.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Signed D Max Lajoie to a one-year, two-way contract.
EDMONTON OILERS — Signed LW Tyler Benson to a one-year, two-way contract.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Acquired F Elias Manoel on loan from Gremio until the end of the 2023 season with an option to buy pending receipt of his P-1 visa and international transfer certificate (ITC).
SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES - Acquired D Rodrigues on a 12-month loan with option to buy or extend through the end of 2023 from Brazilian side Gremio.
|National Women's Soccer League
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Announced former assistant coach Lee Nguyen came out of retirement and agreed to terms with Vietnamese Club Ho Chi Minh City FC.
