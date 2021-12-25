|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed Gs Cat Barber and Malik Ellison to 10-day contracts.
BOSTON CELTICS — Signed C Norvel Pelle and F Al-Farouq Aminu to 10-day contracts.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed WR Greg Dortch from the practice squad. Elevated DL Josh Mauro, P Ryan Winslow and CB Kevin Peterson from the practice squad to the active roster.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed QB Kenji Bahar to the practice squad.
BUFFALO BILLS — Reinstated OL Dion Dawkins to the active roster from the reserve/Covid-19 list. Elevated DT Eli Ankou from the practice squad to the active roster.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Reinstated CB Chidobe Awuzie to the active roster from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DL D.J. Reader and DE Wyatt Ray on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Elevated LB Austin Calitro, DT Mike Daniels, DE Noah Spence and WR Trent Taylor from the practice squad to the active roster.
DENVER BRONCOS — Elevated T Quinn Bailey from the practice squad to the active roster.
DETROIT LIONS — Placed CB Amani Oruwariye on the injured reserve list.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Elevated CBs Anthony Chesley, Brian Poole, WR Keke Coutee, OL Carter O'Donnell, S Will Redmond and DT Chris Williams from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed LB Darius Leonard, WR Zach Pascal and S Khari Willis on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed CBs Shemar Jean-Charles and Kevin King on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Elevated S Innis Gaines from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed LB La'Darius Hamilton on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Placed S Johnathan Abram on injured reserve.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed LB Donald Parham on injured reserve.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Reinstated RBs Cam Akers and Buddy Howell from injured reserve. Elevated DB Grant Haley and WR Brandon Powell from the practice squad to the active roster. Waived LB Jamir Jones and RB Mekhi Sargent.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Reinstated LB Josh Uche off of injured reserve. Elevated DL Daniel Ekuale, DB D'Angelo Ross and WR Kristian Wilkerson from the practice squad to the active roster.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Reinstated LB Cam Brown and DB Aaron Robinson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed NT Danny Shelton and T Nate Solder on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Elevated DB Darqueze Dennard, DT David Moa, WR David Sills and T Isaiah Wilson from the practice squad to the active roster.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed K Matt McCrane to the practice squad.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed P Cameron Nizialek to the practice squad. Signed P Corliss Waitman.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Reinstated DE Kerry Hyder to the active roster from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed CB Bless Austin on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Elevated DT Myles Adams, S Josh Jones, TE Tyler Mabry, LB Edmond Robinson and WR Cody Thompson from the practice squad to the active roster.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Elevated RB Kenjon Barner, WR Cyril Grayson, DL Benning Potoa'e and P Sterling Hofrichter from the practice squad to the active roster.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed G Nate Davis on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
|HOCKEY
|East Coast Hockey League
TULSA OILERS — Activated G Daniel Mannella from injured reserve. Placed F Darren McCormick on the commissioner's exempt list.