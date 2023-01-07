|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Traded LHP Gregory Soto and 2B Kody Clemens to Philadelphia in exchange for OF Matt Vierling, SS Nick Maton and C Donny Sands.
|National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with RHP Tayron Guerrero to a minor league contract. Activated SS Spencer Steer, RHP Justin Dunn, OF Michael Siani.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
TORONTO RAPTORS — Signed G Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed DL Eric Banks and RB Ty'Son Williams to the active roster from the practice squad. Promoted LS Hunter Bradley and S Josh Thomas to the active roster from the practice squad.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Waived WR DeSean Jackson and TE Nick Boyle. Promoted QB Brett Hundley and DT Rayshad Nichols to the active roster from the practice squad. Reinstated WR Tylan Wallace and CB Daryl Worley to the active roster from injured reserve.
BUFFALO BILLS — Promoted WR John Brown to the active roster from the practice squad.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed C Sam Tecklenburg and WR Preston Williams to the active roster. Promoted DT Phil Hoskins and CB Josh Norman to the active roster from the practice squad.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Promoted QB Jake Browning to the active roster from the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Promoted LB Storey Jackson and DE Sam Kamara to the active roster from the practice squad.
DENVER BRONCOS — Promoted OLB Wyatt Ray and ILB Ray Wilborn to the active roster from the practice squad.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed CB Xavier Rhodes to the practice squad and OL Dakoda Shepley to the active roster. Promoted OT Alex Taylor and S Tyler Coyle to the active roster from the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Promoted WR Keke Coutee and S Trevor Denbow to the active roster from the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Promoted DL David Moa and RB Larry Rountree to the active roster from the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Promoted DB T.J. Carter to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed TE Jared Pinkney to the active roster. Placed DB Nick Scott on injured reserve.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Promoted QB Mike Glennon and LB Brennan Scarlett to the active roster from the practice squad.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Reinstated TE Irv Smith Jr. and DL Jonathan Bullard to the active roster from injured reserve. Promoted LB Ryan Connelly and G Kyle Hinton to the active roster from the practice squad.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Promoted LB Calvin Munson and TE Matt Sokol to the active roster from the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Promoted DT Jack Heflin and QB Davis Webb to the active roster from the practice squad.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed S Will Parks, DE Bradlee Anae, OL Eric Smith, OL Adam Pankey and WR Irvin Charles to the active roster. Placed S Lamarcus Joyner, CB Grandin Echols, OL Duane Brown, OL George Fant and OL Nate Herbig on injured reserve.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Reinstated S C.J. Gardner-Johnson and DE Robert Quinn to the active roster from injured reserve. Placed LB Shaun Bradley and DE Janarius Robinson on injured reserve. Signed P Brett Kern to the active roster.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Promoted DT Renell Wren to the active roster from the practice squad.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed OLB Joshua Onujiogu to the active roster. Promoted LB Alexander Johnson and WR Cade Johnson to the active roster from the practice squad.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Promoted DL Ifeadi Odenigbo and OT Justin Skule to the active roster from the practice squad.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Reinstated TE Armani Rogers to the active roster from injured reserve. Placed LB Jamin Davis on injured reserve. Promoted RB Reggie Bonnafon and DB Troy Apke to the active roster from the practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Assigned G Gage Alexander to Tulsa (ECHL) from San Diego (AHL).
BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled G Eric Comrie from Rochester (AHL).
CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled LW Jakob Pelletier and RW Walker Duehr from Calgary (AHL) loans.
EDMONTON OILERS — Reassigned G Ryan Fanti to Fort Wayne (ECHL) from Bakersfield (AHL).
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Assigned D Josh Maniscalco to Wheeling (ECHL) from Wilke-Barre/Scranton (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Loaned C Aliaksei Protas to Hershey (AHL).
|Minor League Hockey
|American Hockey League
BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Assigned C Drake Rymsha to Fort Wayne (ECHL) on loan.
CALGARY WRANGLERS — Recalled C Rory Kerins, Cs Matt Marcinew and Ilya Nikolaev from Rapid City loans.
LAVAL ROCKET — Signed D Eric Williams to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Assigned D Adam Karshik to Reading (ECHL).
UTICA COMETS — Assigned G Isaac Poulter to Worcester (ECHL) on loan.
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Returned F Justin Addamo to Wheeling (ECHL) from loan.
|ECHL
ECHL — Suspended Florida RW Kyle Neuber three games for an illegal check to the head in a game on Jan. 6 against Orlando.
ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Released G Stan Basisty to the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG). Activated D Ryan Orgel and F Shawn Weller from reserve. Placed Fs Brady Fleurent and Colin Long on reserve.
CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Activated D Jalen Smereck and F Matt Berry from reserve. Placed D Bray Crowder on reserve.
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Acquired G Jordan Bustard from the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG). Activated D Austin Crossley and F Brad Morrison from reserve. Placed D Robert Calisti and F Leif Mattson on reserve. Returned G Michael Faraj to the emergency backup goalie list.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Placed G Rylan Parenteau on reserve.
IDAHO STEELHEADS — Activated D Nicholas Canade from reserve.
IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Activated F Cole Stallard from reserve. Placed D Bo Hanson on reserve.
NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Activated D Josh McDougall from reserve. Placed F Brett Ouderkirk on reserve.
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated D Clark Hiebert and F Bennett MacArthur from reserve. Placed D Dmitri Semykin and F Jaydon Dureau on reserve.
READING ROYALS — Traded D Max Balinson to Fort Wayne.
SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES — Activated G Darion Hanson from reserve. Placed G Isaiah Saville on reserve.
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated F Sean Gulka from reserve. Placed D Chaz Reddekopp on reserve.
TOLEDO WALLEYE — Placed F Brett McKenzie on injured reserve, effective Dec. 31.
TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Activated G Francis Marotte from reserve. Placed G Philippe Desrosiers on reserve. Suspended F Chrystopher Collin.
TULSA OILERS — Released G Brad Arvantis from his standard player contract (SPC). Placed G Daniel Mannella on reserve.
WHEELING NAILERS — Released D Joe Leonidas. Signed G Brad Barone to the active roster. Claimed D Brandon Fehd from Adirondack and placed on reserve. Placed Fs Luke Santerno on reserve. Returned G Christian Pellegrino to the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG).
WORCESTER RAILERS — Released D Conor Breen. Signed D Jake Schultz to the active roster. Placed F Blake Christensen on reserve.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
HOUSTON DYNAMO FC — Signed F Iván Franco on loan from Club Libertad pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa.
ORLANDO CITY SC — Acquired M Martín Ojeda from Godoy Cruz as a designated player, pending the receipt of his P-1 Visa, ITC and medical evaluation, on a three-year contract through 2025, with Club options in 2026 and 2027.
