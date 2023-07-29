BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
MLB — Suspended Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his conduct following a game on July 28 against Toronto.
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated RHP Mike Clevinger from the 15-day IL. Selected the contracts of RHPs Edgar Navarro and Bryan Shaw from Charlotte (IL).
DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Trey Wingenter to Toledo (IL). Recalled LHP Joey Wentz from Toledo.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed RHP Jordan Romano on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Nate Pearson from Buffalo (IL).
National League
COLORADO ROCKIES — Sent 3B Sean Bouchard to the Atlantic Coast League (ACL) Rockies on a rehab assignment.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Reinstated RHP Noah Song from the 60-day IL and designated him for assignment.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Activated LHP Angel Perdomo.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DL Kemoko Turay.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed QB Jake Luton.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived CB BoPete Keyes with an injury designation.
Canadian Football
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DE Tyjuan Garbutt to the practice squad.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
INTER MIAMI CF — Signed M Facundo Farias from Argentine side Club Atletico Colon to a contract through 2026 for an international roster slot after receiving his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa.
NASHVILLE SC — Loaned F Tyler Freeman to USL Championship side Birmingham Legion FC.
