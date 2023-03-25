BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned RHP Josh Staumont, LHPs Josh Taylor and Richard Lovelady to Omaha (IL).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Reassigned RHPs Jose De Leon and Jeff Hoffman to the minor league camp.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Luis Patino to Durham (IL).
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reassigned RHPs Luke Bard, Junior Fernandez, Bowden Francis and Matt Peacock and Cs Stevie Berman and Rob Brantly to the minor league camp. Optioned RHPs Thomas Hatch, Nate Pearson, Zach Thompson and Trent Thornton to the Buffalo (IL). Released RHP Jay Jackson.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned RHP Adrian Sampson to Iowa (IL). Assigned RHP Vinny Nittoli to the minor league camp.
NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with RHP Dylan Bundy on a minor league contract.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned SS Matthew Batten to El Paso (PCL).
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned RHP Cole Waites to Sacramento (PCL).
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned INF Jeter Downs and RHP Paolo Espino to Rochester (IL). Reassigned RHPs Alex Colome, Andres Machado and Wily Peralta to the minor league camp.
Minor League
Frontier League
OTTAWA TITANS — Signed RHP Nigel Calmes.
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed UT Edwin Mateo to a contract extension and signed C Colin Miner.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
DENVER BRONCOS — Named Joe Vitt senior defensive assistant, Lou Ayeni running back coach, Davis Webb quarterback coach, Jamar Cain pass rush specialist, Austin King assistant offensive line coach, Isaac Shewmaker and Addison Lynch defensive quality control coaches, Zack Grossi , Favian Upshaw and Logan Kilgore offensive quality control coaches and Shaun Snee assistant strength and conditioning coach. Agreed to terms with OL Kyle Fuller.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Re-signed LB Eric Wilson.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Re-signed TE Zach Gentry.
Canadian Football
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed K Chandler Staton.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled LW Lukas Rousek from Rochester (AHL).
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Reassigned LW Maxim Golod to Indy (ECHL) from Rockford (AHL). Signed C Paul Ludwinski to a three-year, entry-level contract.
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled RW Trey Fix-Wolansky on an emergency basis and D Jake Christiansen from Cleveland (AHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed D Cole Krygier to a two-year contract.
SEATTLE KRAKEN — Assigned G Joey Daccord to Coachella Valley (AHL) on loan.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Assinged G Clay Stevenson to South Carolina (ECHL) from Hershey (AHL).
WINNIPEG JETS — Signed F Parker Ford to a two-year, entry-level contract.
Minor League Hockey
American Hockey League
LAVAL ROCKET — Reassigned G Philppe Desrosiers to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Recalled F Alex Kile from Maine (ECHL).
ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Assigned RW Colin Bilek and D Koletrane Wilson and Fs Kyle Maksimovich and Colin Bilek to Indy (ECHL) on loan.
TORONTO MARLIES — Acquired D Carl Dahlstrom. Assigned G Luke Cavallin to Newfoundland (ECHL) on loan.
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Recalled G Tommy Nappier and D Chris Ortiz from Wheeling (ECHL) loan.
East Coast Hockey League
ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Activated F Colin Long from injured reserve.
ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated F Jack Combs from family leave/bereavement leave. Placed D Dalton Gally on reserve.
CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Claimed D Carter Allen from South Carolina waivers.
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated F Carson Focht from injured reserve and D Nathan Staios and F Logan Lambdin from reserve. Placed Fs Joe Pendenza and Xavier Cormier on reserve and D Ben Masella on family/bereavement leave.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated G Corbin Kaczperski from reserve. Placed G Rylan Parenteau on reserve.
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated D Miles Gendron from resrve. Placed D Bobby Russell on reserve.
INDY FUEL — Placed F Nate Pionk and D Max Coyle on reserve.
IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Activated D Ryan Wheeler from reserve. Placed D Tommy Parran on reserve.
KALAMAZOO WINGS — Activated F Drake Pilon from reserve. Placed F Coale Norris on reserve.
KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Released F Jordan Timmons from his standard player contract (SPC). Signed F A.J. Vanderbeck to the active roster. Placed D John Stampohar on reserve.
NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Assigned G Ben Meyers to the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG).
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated Fs Tarek Baker and Kevin O'Neil from reserve. Placed D Connor Moore and F Ian Mackey on reserve.
TOLEDO WALLEYE — Activated F Brett McKenzie from injured reserve and D Simon Denis from reserve. Placed F Kolten Olynek on reserve and D Gordi Myer on family/bereavement leave.
TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Released F Cameron Cook from his standard player contract. Placed G Joe Vrbetic on reserve.
WHEELING NAILERS — Acquired G Bill Higgins from the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG. Activated D Ryan DaSilva from reserve.
WICHITA THUNDER — Activated D Austin Crossley from reserve. Placed F Cameron Hough on reserve.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Activated D Noah Delmas from reserve. Placed D Josh Victor on reserve.
Southern Professional Hockey League
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed Ms Emmanuel Iwe and Zaydan Bello to short-term agreements.
National Women's Soccer League
CHICAGO RED STARS — Signed F Cheyna Matthew to a one-year contract with a one-year option and D Sami Feller to a three-year contract with a one-year option and F Brenna Lovera and G Mackenzie Wood to replacement contracts for injured players M Addie McCain and G Emily Boyd.
HOUSTON DASH — Signed M Sophie Hirst and Ds Madelyn Desiano and Jyllissa Harris and G Savannah Madden to one-year contracts with one-year options.
NJ/NY GOTHAM — Signed M Sinead Farrelly to a one-year contract.
