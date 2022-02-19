|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Named Brian Flores senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Assigned F Trey Fix-Wolansky to Cleveland (AHL). Activated RW Justin Danforth from injured reserve.
EDMONTON OILERS — Promoted C Colton Sceviour from Bakersfield (AHL).
MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled D Calen Addison from Iowa (AHL). Reassigned D Dakota Mermis and F Victor Rask to Iowa.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned LW Cole Smith to Milwaukee (AHL) on loan.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Reassigned G Akira Schmid to Utica (AHL) on loan. Recalled G Nico Daws from Utica.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Reassigned C Dakota Johnson to Springfield (AHL) on loan. Recalled D Calle Rosen from Springfield.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Loaned C Gemel Smith to Syracuse (AHL).
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Promoted D Timothy Liljegren from Toronto (AHL).
|American Hockey League
BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Recalled C Adam Cracknell from the Canadian Olympic team.
BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Released D Cody Goloubef from his professional tryout contract (PTO).
CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Signed F Dallas Gerads to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
GRAND RAPID GRIFFINS — Returned D Gordi Myer to Toledo (ECHL) on loan.
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Reassigned D J.D. Greenway to Maine (ECHL). Recalled D Andrew Peski from Maine.
|East Coast Hockey League
ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Activated D Jake Hamilton from injured reserve.
ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated F Jay Jerome from injured reserve and D Ben Owen from the reserve list. Placed F Chad Butcher on the reserve list.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated F Connor Jones from the reserve list. Placed D Darien Kielb on the reserve list.
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Loaned F Dallas Gerads to Cleveland (AHL). Activated F Dean Yakura from injured reserve and D Kevin McKernan from the reserve list. Placed F Max Zimmer on the reserve list.
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Signed D Derek Perl to the active roster. Placed D Austin McEneny on injured reserve effective Feb. 18.
MAINE MARINERS — Activated D Roshen Jaswal from the reserve list. Placed F Lewis Zerter-Gossage on the reserve list.
NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Activated f Marc Johnstone from the reserve list. Placed F Riley McCourt on the reserve list.
READING ROYALS — Activated D Patrick McNally and F Brayden Low from the reserve list. Placed Ds Garret Cockerill and Mike Chen on the reserve list. Traded F Josh Winquist to Allen.
TROIS-RIVIERES — Released F Pierre-Luc Latourneau.
WICHITA THUNDER — Activated F Tyler Jeanson from the reserve list. Placed D Jacob Graves on the reserve list.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
CHICAGO FIRE FC — Acquired W Jairo Torres as a Young Designated Player via transfer from Liga MX side Atlas F.C. with a contract through 2025 pending a medical and receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).
MINNESTOA UNITED — Signed F Luis Amarilla via transfer from Velez Sarsfield from Argentina's Primera Division as a designated player to a two-year contract pending a physical and receipt of his P1 Visa and international transfer certificate (ITC).