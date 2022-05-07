|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated INF/OF Kike Hernandez from the COVID-19 IL. Optioned OF Jarren Duran to Worcester (IL).
CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Recalled RHP Anthony Castro from Columbus (IL).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated RHP Sonny Gray from rehab and the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Cole Sands to St. Paul (IL).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled C Cal Raleigh from Tacoma (PCL). Placed C Tom Murphy on the 10-day IL.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated OF Teoscar Hernandez from the 10-day IL and he will be the 27th man.
|National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Reinstated RHP J.B. Wendelken from the IL. Optioned RHP Luis Frias to Reno (PCL).
CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated LHP Drew Smyly from the bereavement list and he will be the 27th man.
CINCINNATI REDS — Assigned RF Aristides Aquino outright to Louisville (IL). Recalled RHP Jared Solomon from Louisville.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Selected the contract of LHP Robbie Erlin from Oklahoma City (PCL).
NEW YORK METS — Claimed INF Gosuke Katoh off waivers from Toronto and optioned him to Syracuse (IL).
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed SS Didi Gregorius on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 5. Recalled SS Bryson Stott from Lehigh Valley (IL).
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled RHP Max Kranick from Indianapolis (IL).
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated INF Brandon Belt and RHP Dominic Leone from the IL. Optioned RHP Sean Hjelle and INF/OF Jason Vosler to Sacramento (PCL).
|Minor League
|Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Placed C Mitch Calandra on the reserve-left team list. Placed LHP Bennet Parry on the IL, retroactive to May 5.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed CB Trent McDuffie to a four-year contract.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed CB Ahmad Gardner to a four-year contract.
|Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DBs Chris Ciguineau and Simon Chaves and FB Konner Burtenshaw.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled G Hunter Miska from Colorado (AHL) loan.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled C Cody Glass from Milwaukee (AHL) loan.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled G Hunter Shepard from Hershey (AHL) loan.
|Minor League Hockey
|American Hockey League
BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Acquired RW Tyler Tullio from Oshawa (OHL) loan. Signed F Jacob Chiasson to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).
ONTARIO REIGN — Acquired G John Lethemon and F Nikita Pavlychev.
SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Signed RW Niko Huuhtanen to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).
|East Coast Hockey League
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated D Chris McKay and F ichael Neville from reserve. Placed F Jak Jarmko and D Xavier Bouchard on reserve.
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Activated D Pavel Vorobei and F Jake Elmer from reserve. Placed Fs Ian McKinnon and Craig Martin on reserve.
READING ROYALS — Activated F Jackson Cressey from reserve. Placed F Grant Cooper on reserve.
TOLEDO WALLEYE — Recalled D Balke Hillman from Providence (AHL) loan. Activated F Quinn Preston from reserve. Placed D Butrus Ghafari on reserve.
WHEELING NAILERS — Recalled F Matt Alfaro from Abbotsford (AHL) loan. Activated D Luke Bafia from reserve. Placed Fs Cam Hausinger and Jared Cockrell on reserve.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
ORLANDO CITY SC — Acquired D Brandon Hackenberg via short-term loan from Orlando City B for upcoming tournament play.
|National Women's Soccer League
HOUSTON DASH — Signed M Natalie Jacobs to an injury replacement contract.
ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed M Jordyn Listro to a remainder of season contract.
