|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with LHP Drew Smyly on a two-year contract with a mutual option for 2025. Designated RHP Erich Uelmen for assignment.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
DALLAS STARS — Reassigned C Antonio Stranges to Texas (AHL) from Idaho (ECHL). Returned LW Riley Tufte to Texas (AHL) from loan.
|Minor League Hockey
|ECHL
READING ROYALS — Released G Zach Alvarado as emergency back up goalie (EBUG).
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Released G Chris Komma as emergency back up goalie (EBUG).
