BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with LHP Drew Smyly on a two-year contract with a mutual option for 2025. Designated RHP Erich Uelmen for assignment.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned C Antonio Stranges to Texas (AHL) from Idaho (ECHL). Returned LW Riley Tufte to Texas (AHL) from loan.

Minor League Hockey
ECHL

READING ROYALS — Released G Zach Alvarado as emergency back up goalie (EBUG).

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Released G Chris Komma as emergency back up goalie (EBUG).

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you