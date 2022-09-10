BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reinstated C Kurt Suzuki from the bereavement list. Optioned C Chad Wallach to Salt Lake (PCL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated INF Josh Donaldson from the paternity list. Designated INF Ronald Guzman for assignment. Sent RHP Luke Bard outright to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated INF Patrick Wisdom from the 10-day IL. Placed INF Nick Madrigal on the 10-day IL.
CINCINNATI REDS — Activated RHP Luke Farrell. Optioned RHP Art Warren to Louisville (IL).
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed LHP Eric Lauer on the 15-day IL, retroactive to September 8. Recalled RHP Trevor Kelley from Nashville (IL).
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Andre Jackson from Oklahoma City (PCL). Placed RHP Blake Treinen on the 10-day IL.
NEW YORK METS — Sent RHP Drew Smith to Binghamton (EL) on a rehab assignment. Recalled INF Mark Vientos from Syracuse (IL). Placed OF Starling Marte on the 10-day IL.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Sent RHP Hans Crouse to Lehigh Valley (IL) on a rehab assignment.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Assigned LHP Cam Vieaux outright to Indianapolis (IL).
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled LHP Packy Naughton from Memphis (IL). Optioned RHP James Naile to Memphis.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Reinstated 1B Austin Nola from the paternity list and RHP Pierce Johnson from the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Reiss Knehr to El-Paso (PCL). Designated OF Matt Beaty for assignment.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Released RHP Dominic Leone.
Minor League Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated RHP James Varela to the active list. Placed RHP Chris Pike on the inactive list.
FOOTBALL National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed OL Max Garcia from New York Giants practice squad to the active roster and WR Andre Baccellia to the active roster from the practice squad. Promoted LB Devon Kennard and CB Jace Whittaker to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed OL Cody Ford on injured reserve. Released CB Javelinn Guidry.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Promoted TE Anthony Firkser to the active roster from the practice squad. Released DL Abdullah Anderson.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DL Mike Pennel Jr. to the practice squad and promoted him to the active roster. Promoted OL Dieter Eiselen to the active roster from the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Promoted LB Jordan Kunaszyk and DE Isaac Rochell to the active roster from the practice squad.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Promoted QB Cooper Rush and K Brett Maher to the active roster.
DETROIT LIONS — Promoted RB Justin Jackson and LB Anthony Pittman to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed DL Levi Onwuzurike on injured reserve.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Promoted S Micah Abernathy and WR Juwann Winfree to the active roster from the practice squad.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed DE Demone Harris and LB Kevin Pierre-Louis to the active roster. Placed DE Marion Addison on injured reserve. Promoted QB Jeff Driskel and WR Chris Conley to the active roster from the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Promoted CB Tony Brown to the active roster from the practice squad.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Promoted WR Daurice Fountain and LB Elijah Lee to the active roster from the practice squad.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Promoted S Matthias Farley to the active roster from the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Promoted TE Richard Rodgers and DB Kemon Hall to the active roster from the practice squad.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Promoted WR River Cracraft and S Verone McKinley III to the active roster from the practice squad.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Promoted S Myles Dorn to the active roster from the practice squad.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Promoted WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey and LB Harvey Langi to the active roster from the practice squad.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Promoted DT Christian Ringo to the active roster from the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Promoted DB Tony Jefferson and LB Quincy Roche to the active roster from the practice squad.
NEW YORK JETS — Placed LT Duane Brown on injured reserve.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Promoted WR Britain Covey and TE Noah Togiai to the active roster from the practice squad.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Promoted S Tashaun Gipson and WR Malik Turner to the active roster from the practice squad.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Promoted LB Genard Avery to the active roster from the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Promoted RB Trenton Cannon and LB Joe Jones to the active roster from the practice squad.
HOCKEY National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Announced RW Dominik Simon signed a two-year contract with HC Sparta Praha.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed D Mikey Anderson to a one-year contract.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.