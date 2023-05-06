BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

CLEVELAND GJUARDIANS — Recalled SS Tyler Freeman from Columbus (IL). Optioned RF Oscar Gonzalez to Columbus.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled RHP Jorge Alcala from St. Paul (IL). Optioned RHP Josh Winder to St. Paul.

National League

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Designated 2B Taylor Motter for assignment. Reinstated RHP Adam Wainwright from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Guillermo Zuniga to Memphis (IL). Recalled C Tres Barrera from Memphis.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed Te Stephen Carlson to a one-year contract.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DL Jordon Riley to a rookie contract.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled D Lucas Carlsson from Charlotte (AHL).

Minor League Hockey

American Hockey League

TORONTO MARLIES — Acquired LW Brandon Lisowsky.

East Coast Hockey League

ECHL — Suspended Cincinnati D Sean Allen one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for boarding in a game on May 5 against Toledo.

