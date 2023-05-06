BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
CLEVELAND GJUARDIANS — Recalled SS Tyler Freeman from Columbus (IL). Optioned RF Oscar Gonzalez to Columbus.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled RHP Jorge Alcala from St. Paul (IL). Optioned RHP Josh Winder to St. Paul.
National League
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Designated 2B Taylor Motter for assignment. Reinstated RHP Adam Wainwright from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Guillermo Zuniga to Memphis (IL). Recalled C Tres Barrera from Memphis.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed Te Stephen Carlson to a one-year contract.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DL Jordon Riley to a rookie contract.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled D Lucas Carlsson from Charlotte (AHL).
Minor League Hockey
American Hockey League
TORONTO MARLIES — Acquired LW Brandon Lisowsky.
East Coast Hockey League
ECHL — Suspended Cincinnati D Sean Allen one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for boarding in a game on May 5 against Toledo.
