|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated RHP Joey Krehbiel from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Logan Gillaspie to Norfork (IL).
BOSTON RED SOX — Acquired RHP James Norwood from Philadelphia in exchange for cash considerations.
DETROIT TIGERS — Selected the contract of OF Riley Greene from Toledo (IL).
HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated RHP Hector Neris.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Appointed LHP Jose Suarez 27th man for today's doubleheader.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with OF Braden Bishop on a minor league contract.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with INF Chris Owings on a minor league contract and assigned him to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Appointed LHP Justus Sheffield 27th man for today's doubleheader.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed RHP Trevor Richards on the 15-day IL. Recalled LHP Matt Gage from Buffalo (IL).
|National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent RHP Jacob Webb outright to Gwinnett (IL).
CHICAGO CUBS — Placed INF Frank Schwindel on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Alfonso Rivas from Iowa (IL).
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Designated OF Lorenzo Cain for assignment. Selected the contract of OF Jonathan Davis from Nashville (IL).
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned LHP Bailey Falter to Lehigh Valley (IL).
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Andres Machado from Rochester (IL). Placed LHP Evan Lee on the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Joan Adon to Rochester.
|FOOTBALL
|Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with DL Thiadric Hanseon on a two-year contract.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed New York Red Bulls II (USL) M Steven Sserwadda to a short-term loan.
D.C. UNITED — Acquired D Rio Hope-Gund on a four-day loan from Loudoun United FC (USL).
