|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Signed INF Christian Sepulveda to a rookie-level contract. Recalled RHP Elvis Peguero from Salt Lake (PCL). Placed RHP Archie Bradley on the IL.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Bailey Ober on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 29. Recalled RHP Cole Sands from St. Paul (IL).
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Claimed RHP Domingo Tapia off waivers from the Kansas City and optioned him to Las Vegas (PCL). Designated OF Mickey McDonald for assignment.
TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled OF Zach Reks from Round Rock (PCL). Optioned RHP Spencer Howard to Round Rock.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed LHP Tayler Saucedo on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Bowden Francis from Buffalo (IL).
|National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled LHP Locke St. John from Iowa (IL). Optioned RHP Mark Leiter to Iowa.
NEW YORK METS — Reinstated RHP Taijuan Walker from the IL. Optioned RHP Yoan Lopez to Syracuse (IL).
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated INF/OF Cole Tucker from the IL. Optioned INF/OF Tucupita Marcano to Altoona (EL).
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Acquired INF Mike Ford in trade from Seattle in exchange for cash considerations. Assigned OF Ka'ai Tom to Sacramento (PCL).
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Phoenix Suns $25,000 for violating league injury reporting rules in a game on April 28 against New Orleans.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Assigned Ds Simon Benoit and Trevor Carrick, RWs Hunter Drew and Buddy Robinson to San Diego (AHL) on loan.
BOSTON BRUINS — Assigned D Jack Ahcan, Cs Marc McLaughlin, Oskar Steen and Jack Studnicka to Providence (AHL) on loan.
BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned G Michael Houser to Cincinnati (ECHL).
DALLAS STARS — Recalled G Adam Scheel from Texas (AHL). Reassigned F Fredrik Karlstrom to Texas.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned C Kyle Criscuolo, LW Taro Hirose and C Joe Veleno to Grand Rapids (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned Ds Kevin Dahl, Nikita Okhotiuk and Reilly Walsh, LW Nolan Foote, F Alexander Holtz and C Fabian Zetterlund to Utica (AHL) on loan.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled LW Tim Gettinger, RW Lauri Pajuniemi, Ds Zac Jones, Matthew Robertson, Jarred Tonordi and Nils Lundkvist and G Keith Kinkaid from Hartford (AHL) loans.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Assigned G Filip Gustavsson, C Mark Kastelic, LW Viktor Lodin and RW Parker Kelly to Belleville (AHL) on loan.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled Ds Linus Hogberg and Egor Zamula and G Felix Sanstrom from Lehigh Valley (AHL) loans.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled C Dakota Joshua from Springfield (AHL) loan.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled F Riley Nash from Syracuse (AHL).
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Assigned RW Joey Anderson to Toronto (AHL) on loan.
|American Hockey League
BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Recalled D Xavier Bernard from Atlanta (ECHL) loan.
CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Announced that head coach Mike Eaves will be leaving at the end of the season.
WILKES BARRE/SCRANTON — Released G Joel Blomqvist from his amateur tryout contract (ATO).
|East Coast Hockey League
ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated D Nolan Kneen from reserve. Placed F Jack Combs on reserve.
ATLANTA GLADIATORS— Recalled C Mitchell Hoelscher from Belleville (AHL) loan.
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated F Dylan Vander Esch from reserve. Placed F Darik Angeli on reserve.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated D Joe Masonius from reserve. Placed D Marcus McIvor on reserve. Released G Matt Calas back to the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG).
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated F Chase Zieky from reserve. Placed F Luke Santerno on reserve.
NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Activated D Tristan Pomerleau and F Nathan Noel from reserve. Placed Ds Matt Hellickson and Garrett Johnston on reserve.
READING ROYALS — Activated D Mike Chen and F Kevin Conley from reserve. Placed D Garret Cockerill and F Jackson Cressey on reserve.
TOLEDO WALLEYE — Activated F Jesse Mychan from reserve. Placed F Quinn Preston on reserve.
TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Activated D Olivier Galipeau and F Brenden Locke from reserve. Placed D Mathieu Gagnon and F Shawn St-Amant on reserve.
WHEELING NAILERS — Activated Fs Bobby Hampton and Tyler Drevitch from reserve. Placed Fs Shaw Boomhower and Jared Cockrell on reserve.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.