|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
PHOENIX SUNS — Re-signed G Saben Lee to a second 10-day contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Named Dave Sears assistant general manager.
BUFFALO BILLS — Promoted DT Eli Ankou and DE Kingsley Jonathan to the active roster from the practice squad.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Promoted TE Nick Bowers and OT Isaiah Prince from the practice squad to the active roster.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed OL Aviante Collins to the active roster. Waived CB Trayvon Mullen. Promoted CB Xavier Rhodes and OL Brock Hoffman to the active roster from the practice squad.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Promoted CB Janoris Jenkins and DE Alex Barrett to the active roster from the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Named Chris Harris defensive passing game coordinator and corner back coach.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled LW Joona Koppanen from Providence (AHL).
EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled C James Hamblin from Bakersfield (AHL).
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled C Alex Belzile from Laval (AHL).
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled C Aatu Raty from Bridgeport (AHL).
|American Hockey League
CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Acquired G Spencer Knight.
CHICAGO WOLVES — Signed LW Logan Lambdin to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Assigned G Pavel Cajan to Kalamazoo (ECHL) on loan.
LAVAL ROCKET — Recalled C Ryan Francis from Trois-Rivieres (ECHL) loan.
ONTARIO REIGN — Recalled F Alex Ierullo from Greenville (ECHL) loan.
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Assigned F Eduard Tralmaks to Maine (ECHL).
SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Signed G Kaden Fulcher to a professional tryout contract (PTO). Recalled D Tyson Feist from Orlando (ECHL) loan.
TORONTO MARLIES — Returned F Orrin Centazzo to Newfoundland (ECHL) on loan.
TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Recalled F Odeen Tufto from Atlanta (ECHL) loan.
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Recalled F Brooklyn Kalmikov from Wheeling (ECHL).
|ECHL
ECHL — Suspended Wichita LW Michal Stinil two games and fined him an undisclosed amount for an illegal check to the head in a game on Jan. 20 against Allen. Suspended Allen LW/C Zach Pochiro two games and fined him an undisclosed amount for an illegal check to the head in a game on Jan. 20 against Wichita.
ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Activated D Jarrod Gourle from reserve. Placed F Garrett VanWyhe on reserve.
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Signed G Joe Murdaca to the active roster. Activated F Kaid Oliver from reserve. Placed G Alex Sakellaropoulos on reserve.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated D Mackenzie Dwyer from reserve. Placed D Carso Vance on reserve.
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated F Austin Eastman from injured reserve.
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Claimed F Neil Robinson off waivers from Fort Wayne.
KALAMAZOO WINGS — Activated D Tyler Rockwell from reserve. Placed D Collin Saccoman on reserve.
MAINE MARINERS — Placed F Mitch Fossier on reserve and F Cameron Askew on injured reserve, effective Jan. 12.
NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Placed F Zach O'Brien on reserve.
NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Activated G Michael Bullion and D Jake Hamilton from reserve. Placed F Darren McCormick and G Logan Flodell on reserve.
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Signed F Branden Makara to the active roster. Activated D Dmitri Semykin from reserve.
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Acquired F Jackson Leppard from a trade with Allen. Activated F Tarek Baker from injured reserve.
TOLEDO WALLEYE — Activated D Chays Ruddy from reserve. Placed F Brett Boeing on reserve.
TORIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Activated F D-Jay Jerome from reserve. Placed D Jason Horvath on injured reserve, effective Jan. 21.
TULSA OILSERS — Claimed F Brennan Blaszczak off waivers from Kalamazoo. Activated G Daniel Mannella and F Michael Farren from reserve. Placed G Colton Ellis and F Logan Nijhoff on reserve.
WHEELING NAILERS — Activated F Luke Santerno from reserve. Placed F Max Johnson on reserve. Acquired F Chas Zieky from a Greenville trade and added him to the active roster.
WICHITA THUNDER — Activated F Sam Sternschein from reserve. Placed D Zack Hoffman on reserve.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Suspended F Jordan Kaplan. Activated F Collin Adams from reserve. Placed F Billy Jerry on reserve.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Acquired G Daniel on a permanent transfer from Brazilian Club Internacional and signed him to a two-year contract with a 2025 option using targeted allocation money (TAM) and pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa.
