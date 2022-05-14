|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled OF Ryan McKenna from Norfolk (IL). Optioned RHP Denyi Reyes to Norfolk. Claimed RHP Beau Sulser of waivers from Pittsburgh and optioned him to Norfolk. Designated LHP Paul Fry for assignment.
BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated LHP Rich Hill from the COVID-19 IL. Optioned RHP Kutter Crawford to Worcester (IL). Designated OF Jaylin Davis for assignment.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Appointed LHP Jhonathan Diaz as the 27th man for a doubleheader.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled RHP Adam Oller from Las Vegas and appointed him as the 27th man for a doubleheader.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled LHP Danny Young from Tacoma (PCL). Placed RHP Erik Swanson on the 15-day IL.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated LHP Hyun Jin Ryu and C Danny Jansen from the 10-day IL. Optioned C Tyler Heineman and RHP Trent Thornton to Buffalo (IL).
|National League
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated RHP Drew VerHagen. Optioned LHP Packy Naughton to Memphis (IL).
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Traded INF/OF Mauricio Dubon to Houston in exchange for C/1B Michael Papierski who will report to Sacramento (PCL). Recalled INF Donovan Walton from Sacramento.
|BASKETBALL
|Women's National Basketball Association
PHOENIX MERCURY — Signed F Brianna Turner to a multi-year contract extension.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived DB Drew Hartlaub.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed WR John Metchie to a four-year contract.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Traded RHP Josh Roberson to Tampa Bay. Signed undrafted college free agents OLs Blaise Andriess and Kellen Diesch, DLs Owen Carney, Ben Stille and Jordan Williams, TE Tanner Conner, CBs Elijah Hamilton and Kader Kohou, P Tommy Heatherly, LB Deandre Johnson, S Verone McKinley, WR Braylon Sanders, RB ZaQuandre White. Waived OL Ty Clary for failed physical. Signed OL Cole Banwart.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Agreed to terms with DE Kayvon Thibodeaux and T Evan Neal.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed TE/FB Connor Heyward, LB Mark Robinson and QB Chris Oladokun.
|HOCKEY
|American Hockey League
BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Released D Kristopher Myllari from his professional tryout contract.
|East Coast Hockey League
NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Activated D Brennan Kapcheck and F Nathan Noel from reserve. Placed D Garrett Johnston and F Zach O'Brien on reserve.
