HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed C Travis Boyd to a two-year contract extension.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled C Otto Koivula and D Parker Wotherspoon from Bridgeport (AHL) loan.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned G Kirill Ustimenko to Reading (ECHL) from Lehigh Valley (AHL).

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Recalled F James Sanchez from Jacksonville (ECHL) loan.

LAVAL ROCKET — Signed D Olivier Galipeau to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

East Coast Hockey League

ECHL — Suspended Kansas City's LW Anthony DeLuca and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a game on March 4 against Wichita.

ALLEN AMERICANS — Acquired LW Kolten Olynek and C Ryan Lohin.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Released F Carlos Fornaris from his standard player contract.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Acquired F Ethan Szypula.

TROIS-RIVIERES — Acquired F Alexis Guibault. Signed F Jason Imbeault to a standard player contract (SPC). Released D Julien Houle and F Fabien Laniel from their standard player contracts.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

MIAMI CF — Signed Ds Noah Allen and Modesto Mendez to short-term loan agreements from MLS Next Pro.

