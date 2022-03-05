|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed C Travis Boyd to a two-year contract extension.
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled C Otto Koivula and D Parker Wotherspoon from Bridgeport (AHL) loan.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned G Kirill Ustimenko to Reading (ECHL) from Lehigh Valley (AHL).
|American Hockey League
HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Recalled F James Sanchez from Jacksonville (ECHL) loan.
LAVAL ROCKET — Signed D Olivier Galipeau to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
|East Coast Hockey League
ECHL — Suspended Kansas City's LW Anthony DeLuca and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a game on March 4 against Wichita.
ALLEN AMERICANS — Acquired LW Kolten Olynek and C Ryan Lohin.
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Released F Carlos Fornaris from his standard player contract.
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Acquired F Ethan Szypula.
TROIS-RIVIERES — Acquired F Alexis Guibault. Signed F Jason Imbeault to a standard player contract (SPC). Released D Julien Houle and F Fabien Laniel from their standard player contracts.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
MIAMI CF — Signed Ds Noah Allen and Modesto Mendez to short-term loan agreements from MLS Next Pro.