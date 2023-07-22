BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Brayan Bello on the paternity list. Recalled RHP Justin Garza from Worcester (IL). Agreed to terms with SSs Nazzan Zanetello and Antonio Anderson.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated RHP Joe Kelly from the 15-day IL. Designated RHP Bryan Shaw for assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Isaiah Campbell from Arkansas (TL) and OF Taylor Trammell from Tacoma (PCL). Optioned RHP Prelander Berroa to Arkansas. Placed OF A.J. Pollock o the 10-day IL.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed RHP Angel Felipe on the paternity list. Selected the contract of RHP Chad Smith from Las Vegas (PCL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent LHP Josh Fleming to the Florida Coast League (FCL) Rays on a rehab assignment. Placed SS Taylor Walls on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 21.

TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled RHP Yerry Rodriguez and C Sam Huff from Round Rock (PCL). Optioned RHP Grant Anderson to Round Rock. Placed SS Corey Seager on the 10-day IL.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent RHP Cole Sulser to Reno (PCL) on a rehab assignment. Recalled RHP Brandon Pfaadt from Reno. Optioned RHP Justin Martinez to Reno.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Released SS Eli White. Optioned RHP Seth Elledge to Gwinnett (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Allan Winans from Gwinnett.

CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated INF Dansby Swanson from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Jared Young to Iowa (IL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Selected the contract of OF Sal Frelick from Nashville (IL). Designated OF Raimel Tapia for assignment. Sent RHP Brandon Woodruff to Wisconsin (ML) on a rehab assignment.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Reinstated RHP Drew VerHagen from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Kyle Leahy to Memphis (IL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed RHP Alex Jacob on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 21. Designated RHP Domingo Tapia for assignment. Selected the contract of LHP Jackson Wolf from San Antonio (TL).

Minor League

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed and activated INF Trent Taylor.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed G Wesley Matthews.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed WR Austin Watkins Jr.

DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed RB Justin Jackson. Waived RB Greg Bell.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed OL Ben Bartch on the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with QB Will Levis on a rookie contract. Placed DB Josh Thompson on the active/non-football injury list and DB Caleb Farley and OT Dillon Radunz on the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

SOCCER

Major League

NEW YORK CITY FC — Announced M Gabriel Pereira transferred to Qatar Stars League club Al-Rayyan SC.

MLS NEXT Pro

NEW YORK RED BULL II — Acquired M Rafael Mosquera on loan from Panamanian C.D. Plaza Amador through July of 2024.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Trending Video

Recommended for you