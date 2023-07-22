BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Brayan Bello on the paternity list. Recalled RHP Justin Garza from Worcester (IL). Agreed to terms with SSs Nazzan Zanetello and Antonio Anderson.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated RHP Joe Kelly from the 15-day IL. Designated RHP Bryan Shaw for assignment.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Isaiah Campbell from Arkansas (TL) and OF Taylor Trammell from Tacoma (PCL). Optioned RHP Prelander Berroa to Arkansas. Placed OF A.J. Pollock o the 10-day IL.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed RHP Angel Felipe on the paternity list. Selected the contract of RHP Chad Smith from Las Vegas (PCL).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent LHP Josh Fleming to the Florida Coast League (FCL) Rays on a rehab assignment. Placed SS Taylor Walls on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 21.
TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled RHP Yerry Rodriguez and C Sam Huff from Round Rock (PCL). Optioned RHP Grant Anderson to Round Rock. Placed SS Corey Seager on the 10-day IL.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent RHP Cole Sulser to Reno (PCL) on a rehab assignment. Recalled RHP Brandon Pfaadt from Reno. Optioned RHP Justin Martinez to Reno.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Released SS Eli White. Optioned RHP Seth Elledge to Gwinnett (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Allan Winans from Gwinnett.
CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated INF Dansby Swanson from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Jared Young to Iowa (IL).
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Selected the contract of OF Sal Frelick from Nashville (IL). Designated OF Raimel Tapia for assignment. Sent RHP Brandon Woodruff to Wisconsin (ML) on a rehab assignment.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Reinstated RHP Drew VerHagen from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Kyle Leahy to Memphis (IL).
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed RHP Alex Jacob on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 21. Designated RHP Domingo Tapia for assignment. Selected the contract of LHP Jackson Wolf from San Antonio (TL).
Minor League
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed and activated INF Trent Taylor.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed G Wesley Matthews.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed WR Austin Watkins Jr.
DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed RB Justin Jackson. Waived RB Greg Bell.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed OL Ben Bartch on the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with QB Will Levis on a rookie contract. Placed DB Josh Thompson on the active/non-football injury list and DB Caleb Farley and OT Dillon Radunz on the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
SOCCER
Major League
NEW YORK CITY FC — Announced M Gabriel Pereira transferred to Qatar Stars League club Al-Rayyan SC.
MLS NEXT Pro
NEW YORK RED BULL II — Acquired M Rafael Mosquera on loan from Panamanian C.D. Plaza Amador through July of 2024.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.