|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Reassigned C Dillon Dingler to a minor league contract. Agreed to terms with RHP Michael Pineda on a one-year contract.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with RHP Ryan Tepera on a two-year contract. Designated RHP Kyle Tyler for assignment.
|National League
NEW YORK METS — Announced LHP Thomas Szapucki was optioned to the minor leagues.
|BASKETBALL
|Women's National Basketball Association
INDIANA FEVER — Signed C Bernadett Hatar to a training camp contract. Announced F Jantel Lavender has cleared waivers.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with RB Cordarrelle Patterson on a contract.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Re-signed CB Donte Jackson to a three-year contract.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed CB Eli Apple to a one-year contract.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Agreed to terms with QB Garrett Gilbert on a contract.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Agreed to terms with DT Fletcher Cox on a one-year contract.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with K Randy Bullock on a new contract. Agreed to terms with RB Dontrell Hilliard on a one-year contract.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Reassigned D Jack Ahcan to Providence (AHL) on loan.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled Ds Jeremy Davies and Matt Tennyson from Milwaukee (AHL). Placed Ds Matt Benning and Fark Borowieckki on injured reserve.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled D Dillon Heatherington from Belleville (AHL) loan.
|American Hockey League
LAVAL ROCKET — Released G Louis-Philip Guindon from his professional tryout contract (PTO).
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Recalled Ds Xavier Bouchard and Jake McLaughlin from Florida (ECHL) loan.
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Loaned C Ian McKinnon to Maine (ECHL) on loan. Recalled G Callum Booth from Maine loan.
SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Loaned C Mitchell Balmas to Worcester (ECHL).
|East Coast Hockey League
ECHL — Suspended Idaho's F Mason Mitchell one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a game on Mar. 18 against Utah.
TULSA OILERS — Released D Wyatt Trumbley from his standard player contract (SPC). Acquired F Ethan Stewart.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
DC United — Acquired W Azaad Liadi on a four-day loan from Loudoun United.
REAL SALT LAKE — Announced F Justin Meram has been called up to the Iraq National Team for the World Cup Qualifying matches.
|National Women's Soccer League
HOUSTON DASH — Signed MF Cali Farquharson to a one-year contract.