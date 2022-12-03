|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Memphis G Ja Morant $35,000 for confronting and directing inappropriate language toward a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner in a game against Minnesota on Nov. 30.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Promoted LB Quinton Bell and OL Jonotthan Harrison to the active roster from the practice squad.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed WR Tylan Wallace on injured reserve. Promoted WR DeSean Jackson to the active roster from the practice squad.
CHICAGO BEARS — Placed QB Trevor Siemian on injured reserve. Signed QB Nathan Peterman to the active roster from the practice squad. Promoted DBs Adrian Colbert and Harrison Hand to the active roster from the practice squad.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Promoted P Drue Chrisman to the active roster from the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Promoted S Mike Brown to the active roster from the practice squad.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Promoted OL Aviante Collins to the active roster from the practice squad.
DENVER BRONCOS — Placed WR K.J. Hamier on injured reserve. Reinstated RB Mike Boone to the active roster from injured reserve. Promoted WR Brandon Johnson to the active roster from the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Reinstated WR Jameson Williams from the non-football injury list (NFI) to the active roster. Placed OLB Julian Okwara on injured reserve. Promoted OL Ross Pierschbacher to the active roster from the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Promoted S Micah Abernathy and RB Patrick Taylor to the active roster from the practice squad.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Reinstated CB Nate Hobbs to the active roster from injured reserve. Placed G Lester Cotton on injured reserve. Promoted DT Kyle Peko to the active roster from the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed QB Matthew Stafford on injured reserve. Reinstated LB Daniel Hardy to the active roster from injured reserve. Promoted RB Malcolm Brown and DE T.J. Carter to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed LB Keir Thomas and WR Austin Trammell to the active roster.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Promoted OL James Empey and T Kendall Lamm to the active roster from the practice squad.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Promoted LB William Kwenkeu to the active roster from the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Promoted DT Vernon Butler and CB Zyon Gilbert to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed TE Nick Vannett to the active roster. Waived TE Tanner Hudson. Reinstated OLB Azeez Ojulari and S Tony Jefferson to the active roster from injured reserve.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Reinstated DT Jordan Davis to the active roster from injured reserve. Placed S C.J. Gardner-Johnson on injured reserve. Promoted LB Christian Elliss to the active roster from the practice squad.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Reinstated DE DeMarvin Leal to the active roster from injured reserve. Placed CB Ahkello Witherspoon on injured reserve.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed RB Elijah Mitchell on injured reserve.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Promoted WR Laquon Treadwell and LB Vi Jones to the active roster from the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Reinstated OLB Ola Adeniyi to the active roster from injured reserve. Waived K Caleb Shudak. Promoted RB Julius Chestnut and DB Davontae Harris to the active roster from the practice squad.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Reinstated OL Wes Schweitzer to the active roster from injured reserve. Promoted WR Alex Erickson to the active roster from the practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Assigned C Cole Bardreau to Bridgeport (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled RW Jonny Brodzinski and D Ben Harpur from Hartford (AHL). Reassigned D Zac Jones to Hartford.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Reassigned D Colin Swoyer to Wheeling (ECHL) from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned LW Jake Neighbours to Springfield (AHL).
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Assigned F Cole Koepke to Syracuse (AHL). Reinstated C Anthony Cirelli to the active roster from injured reserve. Re-assigned D Philippe Myers to Syracuse (AHL).
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled G Collin Delia from Abbotsford (AHL) loan.
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Assigned D Peter Diliberatore to Henderson (AHL) from Savannah (ECHL).
|Minor League Hockey
|American Hockey League
ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS — Signed G Jake Kupsky to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Assigned F Filip Engaras to Fort Wayne (ECHL).
CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Loaned F Tyler Irvine to Kalamazoo (ECHL).
TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled F Orrin Centazzo from Newfoundland (ECHL) loan.
|ECHL
ECHL — Suspended Atlanta D Noah Laaounan two games and fined him an undisclosed amount for boarding in a game against Greenville on Dec. 2. Suspended Iowa LW James Sanchez two games and fined him an undisclosed amount for interference in a game against Trois-Rivieres on Dec. 2. Suspended Maine RW Mathew Santos one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for kneeing in a game against Adirondack on Dec. 2. Suspended Adirondack LW Sebastian Vidmar three games and fined him an undisclosed amount for physical abuse of officials in a game against Maine on Dec. 2. Suspended Toledo D Eemil Viro two games and fine him an undisclosed amount for boarding in a game against Cincinnati on Dec. 2. Suspended Kansas City C Ryan Harrison two games and fined him an undisclosed amount for boarding in a game against Wichita on Dec. 2. Suspended Allen RW Mikael Robidoux six games, LW Stephen Bayliss two games and C Justin Young one game for an off-ice incident in a game against Utah on Nov. 11 and 12.
ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Activated D Jeff Taylor from injured reserve and F Colin Long from reserve. Placed Ds Wayne Letourneau and Brandon Fehd on reserve.
ALLEN AMERICANS — Signed D Ryan Romeo to a standard player contract from a Reading trade. Activated G Luke Peressini from reserve. Placed G Logan Flodell on reserve.
CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Activated Fs Brandon Yeamans and Philip Lagunov from reserve. Placed D Dajon Mingo on reserve.
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated D Brandon Hickey from injured reserve and D Stefan LeBlanc from reserve. Place Ds Austin Crossley and Noland Kneen on reserve and G Evan Fitzpatrick on injured reserve, effective Nov. 27.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated F Matt Boudens from reserve. Placed F Josh Winquist on reserve.
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated F Chase Zieky from reserve. Placed F Brett Kemp on reserve.
IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Activated G Hunter Jones and D T.J. Fergus from reserve. Placed D Justin Wells and G Trevin Kozlowski on reserve.
KALAMAZOO WINGS — Placed D Ryan Cook on reserve and F Carson Focht on injured reserve, effective Nov. 21.
MAINE MARINERS — Returned G Dan McGuire to the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG). Activated D Alden Weller and F Nick Jermain from reserve. Placed F Conner Bleackley and D Grant Gabriele on reserve.
NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Acquired F Barret Kirwin of waivers from Wichita. Activated F Jordan Escott from reserve.
NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Activated F Tanner Schachle from reserve. Placed F Liam MacDougall on reserve.
SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES — Loaned D Will Riedell to San Jose (AHL).
TOLEDO WALLEYE — Acquired F Kameron Kielly from Atlanta in trade. Activated G John Lethemon from reserve. Placed G Max Milosek on reserve and D Kurt Gosselin on injured reserve, effective Nov. 27.
TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Activated F Pierrick Dube from injured reserve. Placed D Santino Centorame on reserve.
WHEELING NAILERS — Activated G Tommy Nappier from reserve. Placed G Ryan Bednard and F Samuel Tremblay on reserve and D Dilan Peters on injured reserve, effective Nov. 14.
WICHITA THUNDER — Activated F Dillon Hamaliuk from injured reserve. Placed D Kyle Rhodes on reserve.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.