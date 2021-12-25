|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed Gs Cat Barber and Malik Ellison to 10-day contracts.
BOSTON CELTICS — Signed C Norvel Pelle and F Al-Farouq Aminu to 10-day contracts.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed WR Greg Dortch from the practice squad. Elevated DL Josh Mauro, P Ryan Winslow and CB Kevin Peterson from the practice squad to the active roster.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Reinstated CB Chidobe Awuzie to the active roster from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DL D.J. Reader and DE Wyatt Ray on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Elevated LB Austin Calitro, DT Mike Daniels, DE Noah Spence and WR Trent Taylor from the practice squad to the active roster.
DENVER BRONCOS — Elevated T Quinn Bailey from the practice squad to the active roster.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Elevated CBs Anthony Chesley, Brian Poole, WR Keke Coutee, OL Carter O'Donnell, S Will Redmond and DT Chris Williams from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed LB Darius Leonard, WR Zach Pascal and S Khari Willis on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed CBs Shemar Jean-Charles and Kevin King on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Elevated S Innis Gaines from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed LB La'Darius Hamilton on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Elevated RB Kenjon Barner, WR Cyril Grayson, DL Benning Potoa'e and P Sterling Hofrichter from the practice squad to the active roster.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed G Nate Davis on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
|HOCKEY
|East Coast Hockey League
TULSA OILERS — Activated G Daniel Mannella from injured reserve. Placed F Darren McCormick on the commissioner's exempt list.