|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Elvin Rodriguez to Toledo (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Wily Peralta from Toledo. Designated RHP Bryan Garcia for assignment.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Activated OF Taylor Ward from the IL. Optioned INF Jose Rojas to Salt Lake (PCL).
TEXAS RANGERS — Placed RHP Josh Sborz on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of LHP Matt Moore from Round Rock (IL).
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Promoted G Troy Grosenick from Providence (AHL).
CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled C Adam Ruzicka from Stockton (AHL) loan.
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Reassigned G Jack LaFontaine to Chicago (AHL) from Norfolk (ECHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled C Chase Pearson from Grand Rapids (AHL).
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Assigned G Ken Appleby to Worcester (ECHL) on loan.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled G Filip Gustavsson from Belleville (AHL). Reassigned G Mads Sogaard to Belleville.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Promoted G Felix Sandstrom from Lehigh Valley (AHL).
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Promoted C Jasper Weatherby form San Jose (AHL).
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Reassigned D Kristians Rubins to Toronto (AHL) on loan.
|American Hockey League
BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Assigned F Brayden Watts to Wichita (ECHL) on loan.
TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled D Brennan Kapcheck and F Zach O'Brien from Newfoundland (ECHL). Assigned D Matteo Pietroniro to Newfoundland.
|East Coast Hockey League
ECHL - Suspended Orlando C Odeen Tufto one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a game on April 15 against Greenville. Suspended Kansas City C Ryan Harrison one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a game on April 15 against Wichita.
ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated F Jared Bethune from reserve. Placed F Ryan Lohn on reserve.
CINCINNATI CYCLONES - Activated Fs Gianluca Esteves and Brandon Yeamans from injured reserve. Placed Fs Louie Caporusso and Jesse Schultz on reserve and D Josh Burnside on injured reserve effective April 11. Suspended F Liam MacDougall.
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated F Michael Neville from injured reserve. Placed F Dylan Vander Esch on reserve and F Kyle Neuber on injured reserve effective April 2.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Signed G Cam Gray to the active roster. Activated Fs Connor Jones and Kellen Jones from reserve. Placed D Kylor Wall and F Zach Pochiro on reserve. Released G Skylar Garver to the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG).
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Released D Joey Matthews. Activated D Johnny Coughlin from injured reserve and F Luke Santerno from reserve. Placed F Dallas Gerads on reserve.
IDAHO STEELHEADS — Activated F Jordan Timmons from reserve. Placed F William Knierim on reserve.
KALAMAZOO WINGS — Activated D Jeremy Masella and F Tanner Nagel from reserve. Placed D Eric Kattelus on reserve.
KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated F Brendan Soucie from reserve.
NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Activated F Derian Plouffe from injured reserve.
NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Activated G Michael Bullion and D Christian Hausinger from reserve. Placed D Carson Musser on reserve.
TOLEDO WALLEYE — Activated F T.J. Hensick from reserve. Placed F Quinn Preston on reserve.
TULSA OILERS — Claimed F Tyler Poulsen off waivers from Allen.
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated D Jordon Stone from injured reserve. Placed F Trey Bradley on reserve and F Zac Robbins on injured reserve effective April 2.
WHEELING NAILERS — Acquired G Bill Higgins from the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG). Activated D Chris Mersier-Ortiz and F Sean Josling from reserve. Placed F Justin Almeida and D Adam Smith on reserve.
WICHITA THUNDER — Placed F Tyuler Jeanson on reserve.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Released G Jeremy Forbes Brisebois to the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG). Activated F Ethan Price from reserve. Placed D Matthew Sredl on reserve.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.