BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Elvin Rodriguez to Toledo (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Wily Peralta from Toledo. Designated RHP Bryan Garcia for assignment.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Activated OF Taylor Ward from the IL. Optioned INF Jose Rojas to Salt Lake (PCL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed RHP Josh Sborz on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of LHP Matt Moore from Round Rock (IL).

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Promoted G Troy Grosenick from Providence (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled C Adam Ruzicka from Stockton (AHL) loan.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Reassigned G Jack LaFontaine to Chicago (AHL) from Norfolk (ECHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled C Chase Pearson from Grand Rapids (AHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Assigned G Ken Appleby to Worcester (ECHL) on loan.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled G Filip Gustavsson from Belleville (AHL). Reassigned G Mads Sogaard to Belleville.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Promoted G Felix Sandstrom from Lehigh Valley (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Promoted C Jasper Weatherby form San Jose (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Reassigned D Kristians Rubins to Toronto (AHL) on loan.

American Hockey League

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Assigned F Brayden Watts to Wichita (ECHL) on loan.

TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled D Brennan Kapcheck and F Zach O'Brien from Newfoundland (ECHL). Assigned D Matteo Pietroniro to Newfoundland.

East Coast Hockey League

ECHL - Suspended Orlando C Odeen Tufto one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a game on April 15 against Greenville. Suspended Kansas City C Ryan Harrison one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a game on April 15 against Wichita.

ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated F Jared Bethune from reserve. Placed F Ryan Lohn on reserve.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES - Activated Fs Gianluca Esteves and Brandon Yeamans from injured reserve. Placed Fs Louie Caporusso and Jesse Schultz on reserve and D Josh Burnside on injured reserve effective April 11. Suspended F Liam MacDougall.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated F Michael Neville from injured reserve. Placed F Dylan Vander Esch on reserve and F Kyle Neuber on injured reserve effective April 2.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Signed G Cam Gray to the active roster. Activated Fs Connor Jones and Kellen Jones from reserve. Placed D Kylor Wall and F Zach Pochiro on reserve. Released G Skylar Garver to the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG).

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Released D Joey Matthews. Activated D Johnny Coughlin from injured reserve and F Luke Santerno from reserve. Placed F Dallas Gerads on reserve.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Activated F Jordan Timmons from reserve. Placed F William Knierim on reserve.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Activated D Jeremy Masella and F Tanner Nagel from reserve. Placed D Eric Kattelus on reserve.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated F Brendan Soucie from reserve.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Activated F Derian Plouffe from injured reserve.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Activated G Michael Bullion and D Christian Hausinger from reserve. Placed D Carson Musser on reserve.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Activated F T.J. Hensick from reserve. Placed F Quinn Preston on reserve.

TULSA OILERS — Claimed F Tyler Poulsen off waivers from Allen.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated D Jordon Stone from injured reserve. Placed F Trey Bradley on reserve and F Zac Robbins on injured reserve effective April 2.

WHEELING NAILERS — Acquired G Bill Higgins from the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG). Activated D Chris Mersier-Ortiz and F Sean Josling from reserve. Placed F Justin Almeida and D Adam Smith on reserve.

WICHITA THUNDER — Placed F Tyuler Jeanson on reserve.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Released G Jeremy Forbes Brisebois to the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG). Activated F Ethan Price from reserve. Placed D Matthew Sredl on reserve.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you