North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.