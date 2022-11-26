|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Reinstated WR Marquise Brown to the active roster from injured reserve. Signed WR Andre Baccellia to the active roster from the practice squad. Promoted WR Pharoh Cooper and TE Maxx Williams to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed TE Zach Ertz and OL D.J. Humphries on injured reserve.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Promoted OL Jonotthan Harrison to the active roster from the practice squad.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed DB Daryl Worley to the active roster. Placed CB Jalyn Armour-Davis on injured reserve.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed CB Xavier Rhodes to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed CB Christian Benford on injured reserve. Signed DT C.J. Brewer and WR John Brown to the practice squad.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Promoted CB T.J. Carrie and DE Kobe Jones to the active roster from the practice squad.
CHICAGO BEARS — Promoted QB Nathan Peterman and LB DeMarquis Gates to the active roster from the practice squad. Waived DB Lamar Jackson. Signed RB Darrynton Evans to the active roster from the practice squad.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Promoted P Drue Chrisman and WR Kwamie Lassiter to the active roster from the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Promoted LB Jermaine Carter to the active roster from the practice squad.
DENVER BRONCOS — Promoted RB Devine Ozigbo, WR Brandon Johnson and CB Faion Hicks to the active roster from the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Promoted S Innis Gaines and RB Patrick Taylor to the active roster from the practice squad.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Promoted DB Cobi Francis and DB Will Redmond to the active roster from the practice squad.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Promoted CB Tyler Hall and DT Kyle Peko to the active roster from the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Reinstated RB Joshua Kelley to the active roster from injured reserve. Signed OT Foster Sarell to the active roster. Promoted S Raheem Layne to the active roster from the practice squad. Waived OLB Jeremiah Attaochu and RB Larry Roundtree III.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed DT A'Shawn Robinson on injured reserve. Signed T A.J. Arcuri and RB Ronnie Rivers to the active roster. Promoted TE Roger Carter and G Jeremiah Kolone to the active roster from the practice squad.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Reinstated OT Trevor Penning and CB Bradley Roby to the active roster from injured reserve.
NEW YORK JETS — Reinstated OT Max Mitchell to the active roster from injured reserve. Promoted LB Chazz Surratt and DL Tanzel Smart to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed LB Marcell Harris to the practice squad. Released OL Chris Glaser.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL T.Y. McGill to the active roster. Waived DL Kemoko Turay.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed WR D'Wayne Eskridge on injured reserve. Promoted WR Laquon Treadwell and LB Vi Jones to the active roster from the practice squad.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Reinstated RB Giovani Bernard to the active roster from injured reserve. Waived LB J.J. Russell. Waived ILB J.J. Russell.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Reinstated K Caleb Shudak to the active roster from the physically unable to perform list (PUP). Promoted dB Greg Mabin and LB Andre Smith to the active roster from the practice squad.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Promoted WR Alex Erickson to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed DT David Bada to the practice squad. Released CB Troy Apke from the practice squad.
|Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with DE Willie Jefferson on a one-year contract extension.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Assigned D Urho Vaakanainen to San Diego (AHL) on a conditioning loan.
BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned F Matej Pekar to Cincinnati (ECHL) from Rochester (AHL).
CALGARY FLAMES — Reinstated D Michael Stone from injured reserve.
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled LWs Anton Blidh, C Jayson Megna and Sampo Ranta from Colorado (AHL) loan.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Reassigned C Lias Andersson to Ontario (AHL). Loaned D Jacob Moverare to Ontario.
MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled G Zane McIntyre from Iowa (AHL). Placed F Brandon Duhaime on injured reserve.
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled G Aaron Dell from San Jose (AHL) loan.
|Minor League Hockey
|American Hockey League
CHICAGO WOLVES — Released LW Oliver Cooper from his professional tryout contract (PTO). Reassigned D Cooper Zech to Indy (ECHL) from Rockford (AHL).
CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Signed D Brenden Miller to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
COLORADO EAGLES — Recalled RW Tarun Fizer from Utah (ECHL) loan.
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed F Alex Chiasson to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Recalled C Ryan Lohin from Jacksonville (ECHL) loan.
ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Loaned G Beck Warm to Cincinnati (ECHL).
SAN DIEGO GULLS — Loaned G Daniel Mannella to Tulsa (ECHL).
|ECHL
ECHL — Suspended Wheeling D Jack Van Boekel three games and fined him an undisclosed amount for elbowing in a game against Kalamazoo on Nov. 25. Suspended Idaho D Nick Canade one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for boarding in a game against Allen on Nov. 25. Suspended F Allen Jackson Leppard one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for kneeing in a game against Idaho on Nov. 25.
ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Activated D Brendon Fehd from reserve.
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Activated D Zach Yoder from reserve. Placed D Josh Thrower on reserve.
CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Loaned D Jalen Smereck to San Jose (AHL). Activated D Dakota Betts from reserve. Placed G Beck Warn on reserve.
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Acquired F Jake Smith from Norfolk trade. Placed F Kody McDonald on reserve and D Brandon Hickey on injured reserve, effective Nov. 19.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released D Artur Terchiyev. Recalled F Oliver Cooper from Chicago (AHL) loan. Placed F Louie Rowe on reserve and F Matt Alvaro on injured reserve, effective Nov. 20.
IDAHO STEELHEADS — Activated G Jake Kupsky form reserve. Placed G Adam Scheel on reserve.
INDY FUEL — Activated F Chris Van Os-Shaw from reserve. Placed F Kale Howarth and D Matt Watson on reserve and F Nate Pionk on injured reserve, effective Nov. 24.
IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Signed F Griff Jeszka to the active roster. Placed F Nick Campoli on reserve.
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Acquired F Carson Denomie from Orlando trade. Placed D Victor Hadfield on reserve.
KALAMAZOO WINGS — Acquired G Trevor Boardway from the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG). Activated D Anthony Florentino and D Jeremy Masella from reserve. Placed Fs Carson Focht and Matt Iacopelli on reserve. Loaned D Brenden Miller to Cleveland.
KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated D Marc McNulty from reserve. Placed F Keeghan Howdeshell on reserve.
MAINE MARINERS — Activated D Marc-Olivier Duquette from reserve. Placed F Reid Stefanson on reserve.
NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Acquired F Brendan Van Riemsdyk from Orlando and D Callum Fryer from Rapid City trades.
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Signed G Jimmy Poreda and D Pavel Vorobei to the active roster. Released G Ryan Novalis to the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG)
RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated F Logan Nelson from reserve. Placed F Zach Court on reserve.
SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES — Activated F Westin Michaud from reserve. Placed F Patrick Guay on reserve.
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated F Alexandre Fortin from injured reserve. Placed D Benton Maass on reserve.
TULSA OILERS — Placed G Daniel Mannella on reserve.
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Acquired D Aaron Thow from Norfolk trade.
WICHITA THUNDER — Activated D Chris McKay from injured reserve and F Brayden Watts from reserve. Placed D Zack Hoffman on reserve.
|COLLEGE
NEBRASKA — Named Matt Rhule head football coach.
