|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined New York Knicks F Julius Randle $25,000 for the egregious use of profane language during media interview after a game against Boston on Jan. 5.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Promoted TE David Wells and LB Tahir Whitehead to the active roster from the practice squad.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed WR Dazz Newsome to the active roster.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Promoted S Tony Jefferson, OT Jaryd Jones-Smith, DT Isaiah Mack and TE Tony Poljan to the active roster from the practice squad.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed TE Stephen Sullivan to the active roster. Promoted RB Reggie Bonnafon, WR C.J. Saunders, CB Madre Harper, DT Frank Herron and WR Keith Kirkwood to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed K Dominik Eberle to the practice squad. Released CB Jale Julius.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Promoted QB Jake Browning, DT Mike Daniels, K Elliott Fry, S Trayvon Henderson, DE Noah Spence, G Keaton Sutherland, WR Trent Taylor and DT Renell Wren to the active roster from the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Reinstated RB D'Ernest Johnson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed CB Denzel Ward and LB Malcolm Smith on the reserve-COVID-19 list. Waived LB Willie Harvey Jr. Promoted CB Brian Allen, S Adrian Colbert from the practice squad. Promoted CB Herb Miller, G Hjalte Froholdt and DE Curtis Weaver from the practice squad as COVID-19 replacements.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed S Jayron Kearse and S Darian Thompson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated TE Blake Jarwin from injured reserve. Promoted S Tyler Coyle, RBs JaQuan Hardy and Ito Smith to the active roster from the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Reinstated Ts Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed CB Savion Smith to the practice squad. Waived Juwan Green and RB Rodney Smith. Promoted LB Tavante Beckett and T Dan Skipper to the active roster from the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated C/G Josh Myers from injured reserve. Promoted DL Abdullah Anderson and LB La'Darius Hamilton to the active roster from the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated WR Parris Campbell from injured reserve. Promoted CB Anthony Chesley and DT Chris Williams as standard elevations and S Will Redmond as a COVID-19 replacement to the active roster from the practice squad.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Promoted P Joseph Charlton, RB Nathan Cottrell, QB Danny Etling, WR Josh Hammond, OL Badara Traore and OL Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms to the active roster from the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Reinstated RB Jake Gervase from the COVID-19 list. Signed DB Grant Haley, K Ryan Santoso and LS Carson Tinker to the practice squad. Waived S Juju Hughes.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed TE Zach Davidson and DE Kenny Willekes to the active roster. Activated CB Parry Nickerson from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Reinstated G Era Cleveland and T Christian Darrisaw from the reserve/Covid-19 list. Activated TE Ben Ellefson from injured reserve. Promoted LB Tuf Borland and CB Bryan Mills to the active roster from the practice squad. Promoted S Myles Dorn, DT T.Y. McGill and CBs Parry Nickerson and Tye Smith as COVID-19 replacements.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed Wr David Sills to the active roster. Promoted QB Brian Lewerke and WR Alex Bachman to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed QB Clayton Thorson to the practice squad.
NEW YORK JETS — Released DE Shaq Lawson and S Sharrod Neasman. Promoted DE Ronnie Blair, WR Tarik Black and Ol Ross Pierschbacher to the active roster from the practice squad.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Promoted T Kayode Awosika, LB Christian Elliss, DB Jared Mayden, CB Mac McCain, TEs Richard Rodgers and Noah Togiai, T Casey Tuckey, DT Raequan Williams, RB Jason Huntley and DB Marvin Wilson to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed K Matt McCrane to the practice squad.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Reinstated CB Joe Hade and C Kendrick Green from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed WR James Washington on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted G Rashaad Coward to the active roster from the practice squad. Released DE Isaiah Buggs and WR Tyler Vaughns. Signed K Sam Sloman to the practice squad.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Reinstated S Jimmie Ward, CB K'Waun Williams and CB Dontae Johnson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated CB Emmanuel Moseley from injured reserve. Promoted CB Darqueze Dennard, LBs Mark Nzeocha and Curtis Robinson to the active roster from the practice squad.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed T Brandon Shell on injured reserve. Signed TE Tyler Mabry to the active roster. Placed G Kyle Fuller on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted WRs Cody Thompson and Aaron Fuller and DBs Michael Jackson and Josh Jones to the active roster from the practice squad.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed WR Cyril Grayson to the active roster. Activated G Aaron Stinnie from injured reserve. Promoted TE Darren Fells and RB Kenjon Barner to the active roster from the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DL Kevin Strong to the active roster. Released RB Jeremy McNichols. Promoted DL Da'Shawn Hand and RB Jordan Wilkins to the active roster from the practice squad.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed TE Ricky Seals-Jones and LB Jordan Kunaszyk on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed DE William Bradley-King and S Jeremy Reaves to the active roster from the practice squad. Promoted FB Alex Armah and TE Temarrick Hemingway to the active roster from the practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled LW Mikhail Maltsev and G Hunter Miska from Colorado (AHL) loan.
DALLAS STARS — Reassigned G Adam Scheel from the Texas (AHL) to the taxi squad.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Returned F Samuel Fagemo and LW Austin Wagner to Ontario (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed Fs Nathan Bastian and Jesper Bratt under COVID-19 protocol. Recalled Fs A.J. Greer, Nolan Foote, Marian Studenic and D Colton White to the active roster from the taxi squad.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled RWs Anthony Greco and Lauri Pajuniemi from Hartford (AHL) to the taxi squad.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled C Jackson Cates from the taxi squad.
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Designated LW Justin Bailey and RW Sheldon Rempal for assignment.
|American Hockey League
CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Signed D Nick Albano to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
CHICAGO WOLVES — Signed G Daniel Mannella to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Returned G Mat Robson to Cincinnati (ECHL) from loan.
|East Coast Hockey League
ECHL — Suspended Indy's D Craig Wyszomirski for one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a game against Wheeling on Jan. 7. Suspended Fort Wayne's F Will Graber for four games and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a game against Cincinnati on Jan. 7.
CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Signed F Brandon Yeamanus to the active roster.
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Released F Shawn Bates.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Loaned D Blake Siebenaler to Charlotte (AHL). Activated F Tyler Busch from the commissioners exempt list.
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated D Connor Russel from the reserve list. Placed F Ayden MacDonald on the reserve list.
INDY FUEL — Released G Ben Pulley from his standard player contract (SPC). Loaned G Michael Lackey to Chicago (AHL). Signed G Sammy Bernard to a standard player contract (SPC). Activated D Brycen Martin from the commissioners exempt list.
KALAMAZOO WINGS — Signed Fs Brennan Sanford and Greg Mauldin to the active roster.
MAINE MARINERS — Loaned F Keltie Jeri-Leon to Abbotsford (AHL). Activated D Nate Kallen fro the commissioners exempt list. Placed D Josh Couturier on the reserve list.
NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Loand D Garret Johnston to Abbotsford (AHL).
READING ROYALS — Released F Ryan Roth. Activated D Mike Chen from injured reserve. Placed F Anthony Gagnon on the reserve list.
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Claimed F Colin Markison from Jacksonville waivers.
TOLEDO WALLEYE — Signed F Kyle Bonis to the active roster. Placed D Steve Oleksy on the reserve list.
TROIS-RIVIERES — Released Fs Simon-Claude Blackburn and Samuel Blier and D Philippe Charbonneau. Signed D Francis Meileur, F Christophe Losier to the active roster. Claimed D Philippe Bureau-Blais from Maine waivers.
TULSA OILERS — Acquired G Jake Ramsey from the emergency backup goalie (EBUG) list. Activated D Trey Phillips from the reserve list. Placed F Alex Kromm on the reserve list.
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated F Matthew Boucher from the commissioners exempt list. Placed D Ryan Orgel on the reserve list.
WHEELING NAILERS — Released G Rob Behling from emergency backup goalie (EBUG) list. Signed F Nick Sorkin to the active roster. Claimed G Brody Claeys from Worcester waivers. Placed D Jake Flegel on the commissioners exempt list.
WICHITA THUNDER — Activated D Cam Clarke from the reserve list. Recalled D Dean Stewart from Manitoba (HM)
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
D.C. UNITED — Acquired F Erik Sorga by IFK Göteborg in the Swedish first division on a permanent transfer from VVV-Venlo in the Eerste Division, the second tier of Dutch soccer.
TORONTO FC — Signed F Lorenzo Insigne to a pre-contract to join the club on a four-year deal as the designated player pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC).
|COLLEGE
NORTH CAROLINA — Named Gene Chizik football's assistant head coach and Charlton Warren co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach.