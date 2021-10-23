|BASEBALL
MLB — Announced roster approval for the Los Angeles Dodgers to replace injured RHP Joe Kelly with LHP David Price.
|American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Activated 2B Jonathan Arauz, RHPs Matt Barnes, Phillips Valdez, Eduard Bazardo, Bryan Mata and Connor Seabold, LHP Austin Davis, CF Jarren Duran and Jeisson Rosario, C Ronaldo Hernandez and 3B Hudson Potts. Activated RHP Garrett Richards from the 10-day IL.
|National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Placed RHP Joe Kelly on the 10-day IL. Activated LHP David Price.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Promoted DL Josh Mauro to the active roster from the practice squad. Promoted OL Danny Isidora, TE Ross Travis and LB Joe Walker to the active roster as COVID-19 replacements.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Promoted OLB James Vaughters, LB Daren Bates and CB Chris Williamson.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Promoted T David Sharpe to the active roster from the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Promoted G Ben Braden to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed C/G Josh Meyers on injured reserve.
CHICAGO BEARS — Promoted OL Dieter Eiselen and DB Margus Hunt to the active roster as COVID-19 replacements. Activated RB Damien Williams from the COVID-19/reserve list.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Promoted LB Joe Bachie to the active roster from the practice squad.
DENVER BRONCOS — Acquired OLB Stephen Weatherly from Minnesota and a 2023 seventh-round draft pck in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round pick. Placed LB Micah Kiser on injured reserve.
DETROIT LIONS — Promoted S Jalen Elliott and TE Brock Wright to the active roster from the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed C Josh Myers on injured reserve. Promoted G Ben Braden to the active roster from the practice squad.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Activated LB Kevin Pierre-Louis from injured reserve. Promoted OL Cole Toner to the active roster from the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated G Quenton from injured reserve. Placed S Julian Blackmon on injured reserve. Promoted WR Keke Coutee and S Josh Jones to the active roster from the practice squad.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed TE Jody Fortson on injured reserve. Promoted LBs Darius Harris and Christian Rozeboom to the active roster from the practice squad.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Placed TE Nick Bowers on injured reserve.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Promoted TE Kendall Blanton to the active roster from the practice squad.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Promoted WR Isaiah Ford and C Cameron Tom to the active roster from the practice squad. Waived QB Reid Sinnett.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Traded DE/OLB Stephen Weatherly to Denver and a 2023 seventh-round draft pick in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round draft pick.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Promoted DL Daniel Ekuale and OL James Ferentz to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed DB Jonathan Jones on injured reserve.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Announced that WR Chris Hogan has retired.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Promoted LB Benardrick McKinney and DT David Moa to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed WR David Sills to the active roster.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Promoted TE Richard Rogers and S Elijah Riley to the active roster from the practice squad.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Activated RB JaMycal Hasty from injured reserve. Promoted TE Tanner Hudson, QB Nate Sudfeld and LB Tyrell Adams to the active roster from the practice squad. Released LB Mychal Kendricks.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Promoted TE Deon Yelder and WR Cyril Grayson to the active roster from the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated RB Darrynton Evans and DL Larrell Murchison from injured reserve. Waived RB Mekhi Sargent.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Promoted C Keith Ismael and DE Bunmi Rotimi to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed WR Antonio Gandy-Golden to the active roster.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled D Brett Murray from Rochester (AHL).
CHICAGO BLACK HAWKS — Recalled RW Reese Johnson from Rockford (AHL) loan.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled D Austin Strand from Ontario (AHL)loan.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Reassigned D Michael Vukojevic to Adirondack (ECHL) from Utica (AHL). Loaned D Colon White to Utica.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled D Nick Seeler from Lehigh Valley (AHL) loan.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Reassigned RW Mathias Laferriere and C Keean Washkurak to Worcester (ECHL) from Springfield (AHL).
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled D Fredrik Claesson from Syracuse (AHL).
|American Hockey League
CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Assigned F Ryan Lohin to Allen (AHL). Assigned G Evan Fitzpatrick to Greenville (ECHL).
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled F Eduards Tralmaks from Maine (ECHL).
SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Assigned LW Blake Christensen and RW Nic Pierog to Worcester (ECHL) on loan.
UTICA COMETS — Assigned D Joe Masonius to Adirondack (ECHL) on loan.
|East Coast Hockey League
ECHL — Announced Idaho's D Evan Wardley has been suspended for one-game as a result of his actions in a game against Utah on Oct. 22.
ALLEN AMERICANS — Acquired D Zach Wilkie. Acquired G Tom Hodges from emergency backup goalie (EBUG). Placed D Philip Beaulieu on reserve.
CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Activated D Yushiroh Hirano from reserve. Placed D Jack Van Boekel on reserve.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated D Carson Vance from reserve. Placed D Joshua Owings on reserve.
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Placed G Tyriq Outen on reserve.
INDY FUEL — Activated G Mitch Gillam from reserve. Placed G Tom Aubrun on reserve.
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Acquired F James Sanchez. Activated F Ryan Roth from reserve. Place F Vladislav Mikhalchuk on reserve.
KALAMAZOO WINGS — Acquired F Denis Smirnov and placed him on reserve.
KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated F Bryan Lemos from reserve. Placed D Theo Calvas on reserve.
MAINE MARINERS — Activated G Sean Bonar and F Jonathan Desbiens from reserve. Placed F Connor Bleackley on reserve.
NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Activated F Nathan Noel from reserve. Placed F Brendan Soucie on reserve.
RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated D Christian Evers from reserve. Placed D Derek Perl on reserve.
READING ROYALS — Activated D Dominic Cormier from reserve. Placed D Mike Chen on reserve.
TOLEDO WALLEYE — Activated D Chris McKay from reserve. Placed F Brandon Schultz on reserve.
WHEELING NAILERS — Acquired Gs Joe Murdaca and Bill Higgins as emergency backup goalies (EBUG). Activated F Felix Pare from reserve. Placed D Josh Victor on reserve. Loaned D Jesse Lees to Syracuse (AHL).
WICHITA THUNDER — Activated F Brady Fleurent from reserve.