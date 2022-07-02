|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Designated RHP Tobias Myers for assignment. Placed RF Oscar Gonzalez on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 30. Activated RHP James Karinchak and optioned him to Columbus (IL). Recalled SS Gabriel Arias and LHP Kirk McCarty from Columbus.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Activated RHP Joel Payamps. Assigned RHP Daniel Mengden outright to Omaha (IL).
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Signed SS Jonathan Villar. Transferred RHP Archie Bradley from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned 1B Matt Thaiss to Salt Lake (PCL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled INF/OF Miguel Andujar from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (IL) as the 27th man for a double header. Signed RHP Cole Ayers.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated RHP Drew Rasmussen from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP David McKay to Durham (IL). Recalled RHP Dusten Knight from Durham.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled RHPs Casey Lawrence (27th man for a double header) and Thomas Hatch from Buffalo (IL). Acquired LHP Anthony Banda from Pittsburgh in exchange for cash considerations. Transferred RHP Julian Merryweather from the 10-day IL to the 6-day IL. Optioned RHP Max Castillo to Buffalo.
|National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Activated RHP Jay Jackson and optioned him to Gwinnett (IL). Designated RHP Touki Toussaint for assignment.
CINCINNATI REDS — Signed RHP Carter Raffield.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated LHP Aaron Ashby from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Trevor Kelley to Nashville (IL).
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Reinstated RHP Jordan Hicks from the 15-day IL. Recalled LHP Matthew Liberatore from Memphis (IL). Optioned RHP Jake Woodford to Memphis. Designated RHP Nick Wittgren for assignment.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned LHP Aaron Fletcher to Indianapolis (IL). Recalled RHP Bryse Wilson from Indianapolis.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Exercised the 2023 contract options on president of baseball operations and general manager Mike Rizzo and manager Dave Martinez.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Signed C Mark Williams to a rookie scale contract and G Bryce McGowens to a two-way contract.
DETROIT PISTONS — Signed G Jaden Ivey to a rookie scale contract and F Buddy Boeheim to a two-way contract.
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed G Vince Williams to a two-way contract.
OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Signed F Eugene Omoruyi to a two-way contract.
|HOCKEY
|American Hockey League
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed G John Lethemon to a one-year contract.
|SOCCER
|National Women's Soccer League
CHICAGO RED STARS — Signed D Emily Garnier and G Bridgette Skiba to the roster as national team replacement players.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.