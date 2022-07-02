BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Designated RHP Tobias Myers for assignment. Placed RF Oscar Gonzalez on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 30. Activated RHP James Karinchak and optioned him to Columbus (IL). Recalled SS Gabriel Arias and LHP Kirk McCarty from Columbus.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Activated RHP Joel Payamps. Assigned RHP Daniel Mengden outright to Omaha (IL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Signed SS Jonathan Villar. Transferred RHP Archie Bradley from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned 1B Matt Thaiss to Salt Lake (PCL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled INF/OF Miguel Andujar from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (IL) as the 27th man for a double header. Signed RHP Cole Ayers.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated RHP Drew Rasmussen from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP David McKay to Durham (IL). Recalled RHP Dusten Knight from Durham.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled RHPs Casey Lawrence (27th man for a double header) and Thomas Hatch from Buffalo (IL). Acquired LHP Anthony Banda from Pittsburgh in exchange for cash considerations. Transferred RHP Julian Merryweather from the 10-day IL to the 6-day IL. Optioned RHP Max Castillo to Buffalo.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Activated RHP Jay Jackson and optioned him to Gwinnett (IL). Designated RHP Touki Toussaint for assignment.

CINCINNATI REDS — Signed RHP Carter Raffield.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated LHP Aaron Ashby from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Trevor Kelley to Nashville (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Reinstated RHP Jordan Hicks from the 15-day IL. Recalled LHP Matthew Liberatore from Memphis (IL). Optioned RHP Jake Woodford to Memphis. Designated RHP Nick Wittgren for assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned LHP Aaron Fletcher to Indianapolis (IL). Recalled RHP Bryse Wilson from Indianapolis.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Exercised the 2023 contract options on president of baseball operations and general manager Mike Rizzo and manager Dave Martinez.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Signed C Mark Williams to a rookie scale contract and G Bryce McGowens to a two-way contract.

DETROIT PISTONS — Signed G Jaden Ivey to a rookie scale contract and F Buddy Boeheim to a two-way contract.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed G Vince Williams to a two-way contract.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Signed F Eugene Omoruyi to a two-way contract.

HOCKEY
American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed G John Lethemon to a one-year contract.

SOCCER
National Women's Soccer League

CHICAGO RED STARS — Signed D Emily Garnier and G Bridgette Skiba to the roster as national team replacement players.

