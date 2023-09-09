BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled RHP Zack Weiss from Worcester (IL). Optioned LHP Brandon Walter to Worcester. Sent RHP Corey Kluber to Worcester on a rehab assignment.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Selected the contract of RHP Jose Urena from Charlotte (IL). Placed RHP Declan Cronin on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 6.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reinstated RHP Brad Keller from the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of C Tyler Cropley from Northwest Arkansas (TL). Placed C Freddy Fermin on the 10-day IL and LHP Austin Cox o the 60-day IL.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled RHP Gerardo Reyes from Salt Lake (PCL). Placed INF Luis Rengifo on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 8.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent RHP Jorge Alcala to Fort Myers (FSL) on a rehab assignment.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Ron Marinaccio from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Placed RHP Luis Severino on the 15-day IL. Optioned LHP Matt Krook and RHP Ron Marinaccio to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Claimed 3B Buddy Kennedy of waivers from Arizona and optioned him to Las Vegas (PCL).
TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled INF Jonathan Ornelas from Round Rock (PCL). Optioned OF J.P. Martinez to Round Rock.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Sent RHP Erik Swanson to Buffalo (IL) on a rehab assignment.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Released SS Nick Ahmed.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled LHP Dylan Dodd from Gwinnett (IL). Optioned RHP Ben Heller to Gwinnett.
CINCINNATI REDS — Placed OF Stuart Fairchild on the 7-day IL, LHP Alex Young on the 7-day IL and RHP Declan Cronin on the 15-day IL, both retroactive to Sept. 8. Selected the contract of 2B Alejo Lopez from Louisville (IL).
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Sent C Henry Davis to Indianapolis (IL) on a rehab assignment.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Sent OF Ben Gamel outright to El Paso (PCL).
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed LHP MacKenzie Gore on the 15-day IL. Recalled LHP Joe La Sorsa from Rochester (IL).
BASKETBALL
Women's National Basketball Association
NEW YORK LIBERTY — Signed G Betnijah Laney to a contract extension.
SEATTLE STORM — Signed G Jewell Loyd to a contract extension.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Promoted OL Jackson Barton and S Andre Chachere to the active roster from the practice squad.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed RB Godwin Igwebuike to the active roster. Waived DL Joe Gaziano. Promoted TE Parker Hesse and DB Natrone Brooks to the active roster from the practice squad.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Promoted C Sam Mustipher and DB Daryl Worley to the active roster from the practice squad,
CHICAGO BEARS — Promoted TE Stephen Carlson and LB DeMarquis Gates to the active roster from the practice squad.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed QB Joe Burrow to a contract extension through 2029.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Promoted CB C.J. Goodwin and C Brock Hoffman to the active roster from the practice squad.
DENVER BRONCOS — Promoted WRs Phillip Dorsett and Lil'Jordan Humphrey to the active roster from the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Promoted S Innis Gaines and RB Patrick Taylor to the active roster from the practice squad.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Promoted OL Michael Deiter and P Ty Zentner to the active roster from the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Promoted WR Juwann Winfree and RB Jake Funk to the active roster from the practice squad.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Promoted DL Ross Blacklock to the active roster from the practice squad.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Promoted DE Isaac Rochell to the active roster from the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Promoted DL Brevin Allen to the active roster from the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed WR Cooper Kupp and TE Hunter Long on injured reserve. Promoted K Brett Maher and QB Brett Rypien to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed LB Troy Reeder to the active roster.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Promoted LB Cameron Goode to the active roster from the practice squad.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Re-signed RB Myles Gaskin to the practice squad and promoted him to the active roster. Released WR Lucky Jackson from the practice squad. Promoted OLB Benton Whitley to the active roster from the practice squad.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed QB Matt Corral on the exempt/left squad list. Signed QB Bailey Zappe and RB Ty Montgomery to the active roster. Placed CB Jack Jones on injured reserve.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed C Ceasar Ruiz to a four-year contract. Placed WR Tre'Quan Smith on injured reserve. Promoted RB Tony Jones and LB Ryan Connelly to the active roster from the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Promoted RB Taiwan Jones to the active roster from the practice squad.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Promoted WR Britain Covey and P Arryn Siposs to the active roster from the practice squad.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Reinstated DE Nick Bosa to the active roster. Signed DL Austin Bryant to the practice squad. Released K Matthew Wright. Promoted DL Austin Bryant and LB Curtis Robinson to the active roster from the practice squad.
SEATTLE SEAHAWSK — Placed RB Kenny McIntosh on injured reserve. Promoted CB Artie Burns and LB Jon Rhattigan to the active roster from the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Promoted T Justin Murray and DL Kyle Peko to the active roster from the practice squad.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Promoted WR Jamison Crowder to the active roster from the practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed F Tyler Motte to a one-year contract. Placed F Josh Archibald on unconditional waiver to terminate his contract.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Accepted the resignation of head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena. Curt Onalfo will continue to serve as the interim sporting director and Richie Williams will continue to serve as the interim head coach.
PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed D Jaden Jones-Riley to a short-term agreement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.