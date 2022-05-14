|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled OF Ryan McKenna from Norfolk (IL). Optioned RHP Denyi Reyes to Norfolk.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Appointed LHP Jhonathan Diaz as the 27th man for a doubleheader.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled RHP Adam Oller from Las Vegas and appointed him as the 27th man for a doubleheader.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated LHP Hyun Jin Ryu and C Danny Jansen from the 10-day IL. Optioned C Tyler Heineman and RHP Trent Thornton to Buffalo (IL).
|National League
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated RHP Drew VerHagen. Optioned LHP Packy Naughton to Memphis (IL).
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Traded INF/OF Mauricio Dubon to Houston in exchange for C/1B Michael Papierski who will report to Sacramento (PCL). Recalled INF Donovan Walton from Sacramento.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived DB Drew Hartlaub.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed WR John Metchie to a four-year contract.
MIAMI MARLINS — Traded RHP Josh Roberson to Tampa Bay.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Agreed to terms with DE Kayvon Thibodeaux and T Evan Neal.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed TE/FB Connor Heyward, LB Mark Robinson and QB Chris Oladokun.
|HOCKEY
|American Hockey League
BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Released D Kristopher Myllari from his professional tryout contract.
