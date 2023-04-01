BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
NEW YORK YANKEES — Selected the contract of RHP Colten Brewer from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Designated OF Estevan Florial for assignment.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled LHP Gabe Speier from Tacoma (PCL). Placed LHP Robbie Ray on the 15-day IL.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned LHP Anthony Misiewicz to Reno (PCL).
CINCINNATI REDS — Assigned 1B Joey Votto to Louisville (IL) on a rehab assignment.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Transferred LHP Justin Wilson from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Placed 3B Luis Urias on the 10-day IL, retroactive to March 31. Selected the contract of OF Joey Wiemer from Nashville (IL).
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Signed INF Jake Cronenworth to a seven-year contract extension through the 2030 season.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned OF Brett Wisely to Sacramento (PCL). Transferred RHP Luke Jackson to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of OF Bryce Johnson. Agreed to terms with C Gary Sanchez on a minor league contract.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Suspended Milwaukee F Thanasis Antetokoumpo one game without pay for headbutting another player in a game against Boston on March 30.
PORTLAND TRAILBLAZERS — Signed G Jeenathan Williams to a rest-of-season contract.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Reassigned C Nathan Smith to Tucson (AHL).
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Assigned C Ben Meyers to Colorado (AHL) on loan.
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled D Marcus Bjork and Fs Joona Luoto and Justin Richards from Cleveland (AHL) on emergency recall. Assigned F Trey Fix-Wolansky to Cleveland.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled D Spencer Stastney from Milwaukee (AHL) loan.
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Reassigned C Reece Newkirk to Bridgeport (AHL) from Worcester (ECHL).
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled G Samuel Ersson from Lehigh Valley (AHL) loan, on emergency basis.
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled C Kyle Criscuolo and F Danil Gushchin from San Jose (AHL) loans.
Minor League Hockey
American Hockey League
BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Recalled D Adam Brubacher from Fort Wayne (ECHL) loan.
BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Signed Ds Aidan Fulp and Travis Mitchell to amateur tryout contracts (ATO). Assigned D Trevor Cosgrove to Worcester (ECHL).
CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Signed D Andrew Nielson to a professional tryout contract.
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Assigned D Charlie Curti to Toledo (ECHL) on loan.
IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Acquired D Landon Kosior.
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Recalled G Pat Nagle from Reading (ECHL) loan.
TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled RW Zach O'Brien from Newfoundland (ECHL) loan.
UTICA COMETS — Assigned G Isaac Poulter to Adirondack (ECHL) on loan.
East Coast Hockey League
ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Claimed D Dajon Mingo from Cincinnati waivers. Placed G Vinnie Purpura on injured reserve, effective April 1.
CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Signed F Nick Nardella to an amateur tryout contract (ATO) and D Ryan Wheeler to the active roster. Placed F Matt Berry on reserve.
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated D Nathan Staios from reserve. Placed F Xavier Cormier on reserve.
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated D Miles Gendron from reserve. Placed D Joseph Leahy on reserve.
IDAHO STEELHEADS — Activated F William Knierim from reserve. Placed F Zane Franklin on reserve.
IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Suspended F Mason McCarty.
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Activated G Olaf Lindblom from reserve. Placed G Charles Williams on reserve.
KALAMAZOO WINGS — Activated F Coale Norris from reserve. Placed F Brandon Saigeon on reserve.
MAINE MARINERS — Activated D Owen Norton from injured reserve. Placed F Patrick Shea on reserve.
NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Activated F Pavel Gogolev from reserve.
NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Signed D Justin Allen and F Regan Cavanagh (placed on reserve) to amateur tryout contracts. Activated F Eric Cooley from reserve.
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated F Eric Esposito from reserve. Placed D Luke McInnis on reserve.
RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated F Rory Kerins from reserve. Placed D Jason Horvath on reserve.
READING ROYALS — Signed G Ryan Kenny to the active roster.
SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES — Activated F Colin Doyle from reserve. Placed D Nolan Valleau on reserve.
TOLEDO WALLEYE — Activated D Gordi Myer and F John Albert from reserve. Placed F Patrick McGrath and D Ryan Lowney on reserve and D Simon Denis on injured reserve, effective April 1.
TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Activated F Cedric Montminy from reserve. Placed F Cedric Lacroix on reserve.
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Placed D Victor Bartley (March 25) and F Johnny Walker (March 30) on injured reserve.
WHEELING NAILERS — Activated D Sebastian Dirven and F Wyllum Deveaux from reserve. Placed Fs Keltie Jeri-Leon and Brooklyn Kalmikov on reserve.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Released D Conor Breen. Claimed D Ryan DaSilva from Wheeling and assigned him to the active roster. Activated F Billy Jerry from reserve. Placed D Philip Beaulieu on reserve.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed M Emmanuel Iwe to a short-term agreement .
