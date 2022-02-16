PRESBYTERIAN (11-17)
Ard 3-9 1-2 7, Hill 7-11 2-3 17, Barnett 3-7 0-0 7, Harrison 0-12 2-6 2, Reddish 2-5 3-3 7, Le Gregam 3-7 1-2 8, Younger 2-3 0-0 5, McCormack 0-0 0-0 0, Graham 0-1 0-0 0, Stewart 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 20-55 11-18 55.
SC-UPSTATE (11-14)
Smith 3-6 0-0 6, Gainey 6-13 2-4 17, White 5-10 1-2 14, Aldrich 2-5 0-0 5, Mozone 2-11 4-4 8, Goodloe 2-4 2-2 6, Langlais 2-3 0-2 4, Breazeale 0-2 0-0 0, Rideau 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-56 9-14 60.
Halftime_30-30. 3-Point Goals_Presbyterian 4-19 (Hill 1-1, Younger 1-2, Le Gregam 1-3, Barnett 1-5, Reddish 0-1, Ard 0-3, Harrison 0-4), SC-Upstate 7-18 (Gainey 3-5, White 3-6, Aldrich 1-2, Goodloe 0-1, Mozone 0-4). Rebounds_Presbyterian 32 (Harrison 8), SC-Upstate 36 (Aldrich 10). Assists_Presbyterian 14 (Harrison 5), SC-Upstate 14 (White 4). Total Fouls_Presbyterian 17, SC-Upstate 15. A_833 (878).