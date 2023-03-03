GARDNER-WEBB (15-16)
Dufeal 0-0 0-0 0, Reid 7-10 5-8 19, Nicholas 3-9 8-10 15, Selden 6-10 3-4 16, Stieber 4-7 0-0 11, Robinson 4-12 3-7 11, Soumaoro 0-1 0-0 0, Badmus 2-2 0-0 4, Aldridge 0-2 0-0 0, Mykalcio 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-54 19-29 76.
SC-UPSTATE (16-14)
N'diaye 0-0 0-0 0, Bailey 2-9 3-4 9, Gainey 9-16 4-4 25, Broadnax 4-7 3-4 12, Surratt 0-1 0-0 0, Goodloe 4-8 0-0 10, Smith 4-7 4-5 12, Alves 0-2 2-2 2, Langlais 2-2 0-0 4, Rideau 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 26-54 16-19 77.
Halftime_Gardner-Webb 35-32. 3-Point Goals_Gardner-Webb 5-12 (Stieber 3-6, Selden 1-1, Nicholas 1-2, Aldridge 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Soumaoro 0-1), SC-Upstate 9-21 (Gainey 3-8, Goodloe 2-3, Bailey 2-5, Broadnax 1-1, Rideau 1-2, Alves 0-1, Smith 0-1). Fouled Out_Dufeal, Broadnax. Rebounds_Gardner-Webb 37 (Reid, Selden 7), SC-Upstate 24 (Bailey 5). Assists_Gardner-Webb 14 (Stieber 4), SC-Upstate 10 (Bailey, Surratt, Goodloe, Rideau 2). Total Fouls_Gardner-Webb 17, SC-Upstate 25.
