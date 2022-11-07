BREVARD (0-1)
Sutherland 0-1 0-5 0, R.Smith 1-5 0-0 3, Carter 2-6 1-2 5, Horton 2-6 0-0 5, Watson 1-4 0-0 3, Boyette 7-14 1-3 16, White 0-3 0-0 0, Crawford 0-4 0-0 0, Ca.Evans 0-1 1-2 1, Reed 0-0 0-0 0, Sealy 0-1 2-2 2, Grosvenor 1-2 2-2 5, Carnes 0-0 0-0 0, A.Smith 0-0 0-1 0, Caudle 1-2 0-0 2, Johnson 0-3 0-0 0, Kessinger 0-0 0-0 0, Stewart 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-52 7-17 42.
SC-UPSTATE (1-0)
Bailey 5-9 0-0 12, Rideau 5-7 1-2 12, Broadnax 1-4 2-4 5, Surratt 2-2 0-0 4, K.Smith 5-8 0-1 10, Sheida 2-4 2-3 7, Gainey 3-7 2-2 11, Ch.Evans 1-2 2-3 5, Langlais 3-5 2-3 8, N'diaye 2-3 8-10 12, Alves 2-5 0-0 4, Dickerson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-57 19-28 90.
Halftime_SC-Upstate 47-18. 3-Point Goals_Brevard 5-28 (Grosvenor 1-1, Horton 1-3, Watson 1-3, R.Smith 1-4, Boyette 1-5, Caudle 0-1, Sealy 0-1, Sutherland 0-1, Carter 0-2, Crawford 0-2, Johnson 0-2, White 0-3), SC-Upstate 9-17 (Gainey 3-4, Bailey 2-5, Sheida 1-1, Broadnax 1-2, Ch.Evans 1-2, Rideau 1-2, Alves 0-1). Rebounds_Brevard 21 (Watson 4), SC-Upstate 45 (Langlais 8). Assists_Brevard 10 (R.Smith, White 2), SC-Upstate 17 (Bailey, Sheida 3). Total Fouls_Brevard 24, SC-Upstate 17. A_833 (878).
