EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football:

Scotland Premiership

Saturday's Matches

Aberdeen 5, Livingston FC 0

Kilmarnock 2, Motherwell 1

Rangers 4, Ross County 0

St Mirren FC 1, Hibernian FC 0

Sunday's Matches

Dundee United 0, Celtic 9

Hearts 3, St. Johnstone 2

Saturday's Matches

Celtic 4, Rangers 0

Livingston FC 1, Hearts 0

Motherwell 0, Dundee United 0

Ross County 1, Aberdeen 1

St. Johnstone 3, St Mirren FC 0

Hibernian FC 1, Kilmarnock 0

Saturday's Matches

Aberdeen vs. Rangers, 7 a.m.

Celtic vs. Livingston FC, 10 a.m.

Dundee United vs. Hibernian FC, 10 a.m.

Kilmarnock vs. St. Johnstone, 10 a.m.

Ross County vs. Motherwell, 10 a.m.

Sunday's Match

Hearts vs. St Mirren FC, 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you