EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football:
Scotland Premiership
Saturday's Matches
Aberdeen 5, Livingston FC 0
Kilmarnock 2, Motherwell 1
Rangers 4, Ross County 0
St Mirren FC 1, Hibernian FC 0
Sunday's Matches
Dundee United 0, Celtic 9
Hearts 3, St. Johnstone 2
Saturday's Matches
Celtic 4, Rangers 0
Livingston FC 1, Hearts 0
Motherwell 0, Dundee United 0
Ross County 1, Aberdeen 1
St. Johnstone 3, St Mirren FC 0
Hibernian FC 1, Kilmarnock 0
Saturday's Matches
Aberdeen vs. Rangers, 7 a.m.
Celtic vs. Livingston FC, 10 a.m.
Dundee United vs. Hibernian FC, 10 a.m.
Kilmarnock vs. St. Johnstone, 10 a.m.
Ross County vs. Motherwell, 10 a.m.
Sunday's Match
Hearts vs. St Mirren FC, 10 a.m.
