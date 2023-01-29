EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football:
Scotland Premiership
Saturday's Matches
Hibernian FC 6, Aberdeen 0
Rangers 2, St. Johnstone 0
Ross County 3, Kilmarnock 0
St Mirren FC 1, Motherwell 0
Sunday's Matches
Livingston FC 0, Hearts 0
Dundee United vs. Celtic, 11 a.m.
Tuesday's Match
Ross County vs. Hibernian FC, 2:45 p.m.
Wednesday's Matches
Aberdeen vs. St Mirren FC, 2:45 p.m.
Celtic vs. Livingston FC, 2:45 p.m.
Hearts vs. Rangers, 2:45 p.m.
Kilmarnock vs. Dundee United, 2:45 p.m.
Motherwell vs. St. Johnstone, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Aberdeen vs. Motherwell, 10 a.m.
Hearts vs. Dundee United, 10 a.m.
Livingston FC vs. Kilmarnock, 10 a.m.
Rangers vs. Ross County, 10 a.m.
St Mirren FC vs. Hibernian FC, 10 a.m.
Sunday's Match
St. Johnstone vs. Celtic, 7 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.