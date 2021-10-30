EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football:
Scotland Premiership
Saturday's Matches
Aberdeen 1, Hibernian FC 0
Celtic 2, St. Johnstone 0
Dundee United 2, Motherwell 1
Hearts 1, Dundee 1
Ross County 2, Livingston FC 3
Sunday's Match
St Mirren FC 1, Rangers 2
Wednesday's Matches
Dundee 0, Ross County 5
Hibernian FC 1, Celtic 3
Livingston FC 1, Dundee United 1
Motherwell 2, St Mirren FC 2
Rangers 2, Aberdeen 2
St. Johnstone 1, Hearts 1
Saturday's Matches
Aberdeen 2, Hearts 1
Celtic 0, Livingston FC 0
Dundee United 0, St. Johnstone 1
Ross County vs. Hibernian FC, 10 a.m. ppd
St Mirren FC 0, Dundee 1
Sunday's Match
Motherwell vs. Rangers, 8 a.m.
Saturday's Matches
Aberdeen vs. Motherwell, 11 a.m.
Hearts vs. Dundee United, 11 a.m.
Livingston FC vs. Hibernian FC, 11 a.m.
St. Johnstone vs. St Mirren FC, 11 a.m.
Sunday's Matches
Dundee vs. Celtic, 7 a.m.
Rangers vs. Ross County, 10 a.m.