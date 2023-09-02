EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football:
Scotland Premiership
Saturday's Matches
Ross County 0, Rangers 2
Celtic 0, St. Johnstone 0
Hibernian FC 2, Livingston FC 3
Motherwell 2, Kilmarnock 1
Sunday's Matches
Dundee 1, Hearts 0
St Mirren FC 2, Aberdeen 2
Saturday's Matches
Kilmarnock 0, Ross County 1
Livingston FC 1, St Mirren FC 1
St. Johnstone 2, Dundee 2
Sunday's Matches
Rangers vs. Celtic, 7 a.m.
Aberdeen vs. Hibernian FC, 10 a.m.
Hearts vs. Motherwell, 10 a.m.
