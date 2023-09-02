EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football:

Scotland Premiership

Saturday's Matches

Ross County 0, Rangers 2

Celtic 0, St. Johnstone 0

Hibernian FC 2, Livingston FC 3

Motherwell 2, Kilmarnock 1

Sunday's Matches

Dundee 1, Hearts 0

St Mirren FC 2, Aberdeen 2

Saturday's Matches

Kilmarnock 0, Ross County 1

Livingston FC 1, St Mirren FC 1

St. Johnstone 2, Dundee 2

Sunday's Matches

Rangers vs. Celtic, 7 a.m.

Aberdeen vs. Hibernian FC, 10 a.m.

Hearts vs. Motherwell, 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

