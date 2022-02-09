EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football:
Scotland Premiership
Tuesday's Matches
Dundee 0, Dundee United 0
Livingston FC 1, St. Johnstone 2
Ross County 1, Aberdeen 1
St Mirren FC 1, Motherwell 1
Hibernian FC 0, Hearts 0
Wednesday's Match
Celtic 3, Rangers 0
Saturday's Matches
Dundee 1, Ross County 2
Hibernian FC 0, St Mirren FC 1
Livingston FC 2, Aberdeen 1
St. Johnstone 0, Dundee United 0
Sunday's Matches
Motherwell 0, Celtic 4
Rangers 5, Hearts 0
Wednesday's Matches
Aberdeen 2, Celtic 3
Dundee United 2, Motherwell 0
Hearts 1, Dundee 2
Rangers 2, Hibernian FC 0
Ross County 1, Livingston FC 1
St Mirren FC 2, St. Johnstone 1
Tuesday's Match
Aberdeen vs. St. Johnstone, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Hibernian FC vs. Ross County, 10 a.m.
Livingston FC vs. St Mirren FC, 10 a.m.
Motherwell vs. Aberdeen, 10 a.m.
St. Johnstone vs. Hearts, 10 a.m.
Sunday's Matches
Dundee United vs. Rangers, 7 a.m.
Celtic vs. Dundee, 10 a.m.