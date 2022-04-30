EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football:
Scotland Premiership
Saturday's Matches
Motherwell 1, Rangers 3
Aberdeen 1, Livingston FC 2
Dundee 1, St. Johnstone 1
St Mirren FC 0, Hibernian FC 1
Sunday's Matches
Ross County 0, Celtic 2
Dundee United 2, Hearts 3
Saturday's Matches
Dundee United 1, Motherwell 0
Hearts 0, Ross County 0
Aberdeen 1, Dundee 0
Livingston FC 1, Hibernian FC 0
St. Johnstone 0, St Mirren FC 1
Sunday's Match
Celtic vs. Rangers, 7 a.m.
Tuesday's Match
Partick Thistle vs. Inverness CT, 2:05 p.m.
Friday's Match
Inverness CT vs. Partick Thistle, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Celtic vs. Hearts, 7 a.m.
Ross County vs. Motherwell, 10 a.m.
Hibernian FC vs. Aberdeen, 10 a.m.
Livingston FC vs. St. Johnstone, 10 a.m.
St Mirren FC vs. Dundee, 10 a.m.
Sunday's Match
Rangers vs. Dundee United, 10 a.m.
Tuesday's Match
Dundee vs. Hibernian FC, 2:45 p.m.
Wednesday's Matches
Dundee United vs. Celtic, 2:30 p.m.
Motherwell vs. Hearts, 2:45 p.m.
Rangers vs. Ross County, 2:45 p.m.
St. Johnstone vs. Aberdeen, 2:45 p.m.
St Mirren FC vs. Livingston FC, 2:45 p.m.
