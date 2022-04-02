EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football:
Scotland Premiership
Saturday's Matches
Dundee 2, Aberdeen 2
Hibernian FC 1, Dundee United 1
Motherwell 4, St Mirren FC 2
Ross County 1, Hearts 1
St. Johnstone 1, Livingston FC 0
Sunday's Match
Rangers vs. Celtic, 7 a.m.
Saturday's Matches
Aberdeen vs. Ross County, 10 a.m.
Celtic vs. St. Johnstone, 10 a.m.
Dundee United vs. Dundee, 10 a.m.
Hearts vs. Hibernian FC, 10 a.m.
Livingston FC vs. Motherwell, 10 a.m.
Sunday's Match
St Mirren FC vs. Rangers, 7 a.m.
