EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football:

Scotland Premiership

Saturday's Matches

Dundee 2, Aberdeen 2

Hibernian FC 1, Dundee United 1

Motherwell 4, St Mirren FC 2

Ross County 1, Hearts 1

St. Johnstone 1, Livingston FC 0

Sunday's Match

Rangers vs. Celtic, 7 a.m.

Saturday's Matches

Aberdeen vs. Ross County, 10 a.m.

Celtic vs. St. Johnstone, 10 a.m.

Dundee United vs. Dundee, 10 a.m.

Hearts vs. Hibernian FC, 10 a.m.

Livingston FC vs. Motherwell, 10 a.m.

Sunday's Match

St Mirren FC vs. Rangers, 7 a.m.

