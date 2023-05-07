EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football:

Scotland Premiership

Saturday's Matches

Hibernian FC 2, St Mirren FC 1

Motherwell 2, Kilmarnock 0

Ross County 2, Livingston FC 0

St. Johnstone 1, Dundee United 0

Sunday's Matches

Hearts 0, Celtic 2

Rangers 1, Aberdeen 0

Tuesday's Match

Partick Thistle vs. Queens Park FC, 2:45 p.m.

Friday's Match

Queens Park FC vs. Partick Thistle, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Rangers vs. Celtic, 7:30 a.m.

Aberdeen vs. Hibernian FC, 10 a.m.

St Mirren FC vs. Hearts, 10 a.m.

Dundee United vs. Ross County, 10 a.m.

Kilmarnock vs. Livingston FC, 10 a.m.

St. Johnstone vs. Motherwell, 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you