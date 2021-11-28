EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football:

Scotland Premiership

Saturday's Matches

Dundee United 1, Aberdeen 0

Motherwell 2, Hearts 0

St Mirren FC 1, Livingston FC 1

Wednesday's Match

Ross County 1, Hibernian FC 0

Saturday's Matches

Dundee 3, Motherwell 0

Hearts 2, St Mirren FC 0

Ross County 1, Dundee United 1

St. Johnstone 1, Hibernian FC 2

Sunday's Matches

Livingston FC 1, Rangers 3

Celtic 2, Aberdeen 1

Tuesday's Match

Motherwell vs. Dundee United, 2:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Matches

Aberdeen vs. Livingston FC, 2:45 p.m.

Dundee vs. St. Johnstone, 2:45 p.m.

Hibernian FC vs. Rangers, 2:45 p.m.

St Mirren FC vs. Ross County, 2:45 p.m.

Thursday's Match

Celtic vs. Hearts, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Aberdeen vs. St Mirren FC, 10 a.m.

Hibernian FC vs. Motherwell, 10 a.m.

Rangers vs. Dundee, 10 a.m.

St. Johnstone vs. Ross County, 10 a.m.

Sunday's Matches

Dundee United vs. Celtic, 7 a.m.

Livingston FC vs. Hearts, 10 a.m.

Wednesday's Match

Livingston FC vs. Hibernian FC, 2:45 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you