EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football:
Scotland Premiership
Saturday's Matches
Dundee United 1, Aberdeen 0
Motherwell 2, Hearts 0
St Mirren FC 1, Livingston FC 1
Wednesday's Match
Ross County 1, Hibernian FC 0
Saturday's Matches
Dundee 3, Motherwell 0
Hearts 2, St Mirren FC 0
Ross County 1, Dundee United 1
St. Johnstone 1, Hibernian FC 2
Sunday's Matches
Livingston FC 1, Rangers 3
Celtic 2, Aberdeen 1
Tuesday's Match
Motherwell vs. Dundee United, 2:45 p.m.
Wednesday's Matches
Aberdeen vs. Livingston FC, 2:45 p.m.
Dundee vs. St. Johnstone, 2:45 p.m.
Hibernian FC vs. Rangers, 2:45 p.m.
St Mirren FC vs. Ross County, 2:45 p.m.
Thursday's Match
Celtic vs. Hearts, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Aberdeen vs. St Mirren FC, 10 a.m.
Hibernian FC vs. Motherwell, 10 a.m.
Rangers vs. Dundee, 10 a.m.
St. Johnstone vs. Ross County, 10 a.m.
Sunday's Matches
Dundee United vs. Celtic, 7 a.m.
Livingston FC vs. Hearts, 10 a.m.
Wednesday's Match
Livingston FC vs. Hibernian FC, 2:45 p.m.