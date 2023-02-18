EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football:

Scotland Premiership

Wednesday's Match

Motherwell 2, St Mirren FC 1

Saturday's Matches

Celtic 4, Aberdeen 0

Dundee United 1, St. Johnstone 2

Hibernian FC 2, Kilmarnock 0

Livingston FC 0, Rangers 3

St Mirren FC 1, Ross County 0

Sunday's Match

Motherwell vs. Hearts, 7 a.m.

Saturday's Matches

Aberdeen vs. Livingston FC, 10 a.m.

Kilmarnock vs. Motherwell, 10 a.m.

Ross County vs. Dundee United, 10 a.m.

St. Johnstone vs. St Mirren FC, 10 a.m.

