EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football:
Scotland Premiership
Wednesday's Match
Motherwell 2, St Mirren FC 1
Saturday's Matches
Celtic 4, Aberdeen 0
Dundee United 1, St. Johnstone 2
Hibernian FC 2, Kilmarnock 0
Livingston FC 0, Rangers 3
St Mirren FC 1, Ross County 0
Sunday's Match
Motherwell vs. Hearts, 7 a.m.
Saturday's Matches
Aberdeen vs. Livingston FC, 10 a.m.
Kilmarnock vs. Motherwell, 10 a.m.
Ross County vs. Dundee United, 10 a.m.
St. Johnstone vs. St Mirren FC, 10 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.