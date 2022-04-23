EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football:

Scotland Premiership

Saturday's Matches

Motherwell 1, Rangers 3

Aberdeen 1, Livingston FC 2

Dundee 1, St. Johnstone 1

St Mirren FC 0, Hibernian FC 1

Sunday's Matches

Ross County vs. Celtic, 9:30 a.m.

Dundee United vs. Hearts, 10 a.m.

Saturday's Matches

Dundee United vs. Motherwell, 10 a.m.

Hearts vs. Ross County, 10 a.m.

Aberdeen vs. Dundee, 10 a.m.

Livingston FC vs. Hibernian FC, 10 a.m.

St. Johnstone vs. St Mirren FC, 10 a.m.

Sunday's Match

Celtic vs. Rangers, 7 a.m.

