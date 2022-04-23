EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football:
Scotland Premiership
Saturday's Matches
Motherwell 1, Rangers 3
Aberdeen 1, Livingston FC 2
Dundee 1, St. Johnstone 1
St Mirren FC 0, Hibernian FC 1
Sunday's Matches
Ross County vs. Celtic, 9:30 a.m.
Dundee United vs. Hearts, 10 a.m.
Saturday's Matches
Dundee United vs. Motherwell, 10 a.m.
Hearts vs. Ross County, 10 a.m.
Aberdeen vs. Dundee, 10 a.m.
Livingston FC vs. Hibernian FC, 10 a.m.
St. Johnstone vs. St Mirren FC, 10 a.m.
Sunday's Match
Celtic vs. Rangers, 7 a.m.
