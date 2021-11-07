EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football:

Scotland Premiership

Saturday's Matches

Aberdeen 2, Hearts 1

Celtic 0, Livingston FC 0

Dundee United 0, St. Johnstone 1

Ross County vs. Hibernian FC, 10 a.m. ppd

St Mirren FC 0, Dundee 1

Sunday's Match

Motherwell 1, Rangers 6

Wednesday's Match

Ross County vs. Hibernian FC, 3:45 p.m. ppd

Saturday's Matches

Aberdeen 0, Motherwell 2

Hearts 5, Dundee United 2

Livingston FC vs. Hibernian FC, 11 a.m. ppd

St. Johnstone 0, St Mirren FC 0

Sunday's Matches

Dundee 2, Celtic 4

Rangers 4, Ross County 2

Saturday's Matches

Dundee United vs. Aberdeen, 10 a.m.

Motherwell vs. Hearts, 10 a.m.

St Mirren FC vs. Livingston FC, 10 a.m.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

