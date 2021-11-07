EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football:
Scotland Premiership
Saturday's Matches
Aberdeen 2, Hearts 1
Celtic 0, Livingston FC 0
Dundee United 0, St. Johnstone 1
Ross County vs. Hibernian FC, 10 a.m. ppd
St Mirren FC 0, Dundee 1
Sunday's Match
Motherwell 1, Rangers 6
Wednesday's Match
Ross County vs. Hibernian FC, 3:45 p.m. ppd
Saturday's Matches
Aberdeen 0, Motherwell 2
Hearts 5, Dundee United 2
Livingston FC vs. Hibernian FC, 11 a.m. ppd
St. Johnstone 0, St Mirren FC 0
Sunday's Matches
Dundee 2, Celtic 4
Rangers 4, Ross County 2
Saturday's Matches
Dundee United vs. Aberdeen, 10 a.m.
Motherwell vs. Hearts, 10 a.m.
St Mirren FC vs. Livingston FC, 10 a.m.