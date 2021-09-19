EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football:
Scotland Premiership
Saturday's Matches
St. Johnstone 1, Rangers 2
Celtic 3, Ross County 0
Dundee 0, Livingston FC 0
Motherwell 2, Aberdeen 0
St Mirren FC 0, Dundee United 0
Sunday's Match
Hearts 0, Hibernian FC 0
Saturday's Matches
Aberdeen 0, St. Johnstone 1
Hibernian FC 2, St Mirren FC 2
Ross County 2, Hearts 2
Sunday's Matches
Dundee United 1, Dundee 0
Livingston FC 1, Celtic 0
Rangers 1, Motherwell 1
Saturday's Matches
Dundee vs. Rangers, 10 a.m.
Hearts vs. Livingston FC, 10 a.m.
Motherwell vs. Ross County, 10 a.m.
Sunday's Matches
St Mirren FC vs. Aberdeen, 7 a.m.
Celtic vs. Dundee United, 10 a.m.
Hibernian FC vs. St. Johnstone, 10 a.m.