EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football:

Scotland Premiership

Saturday's Matches

St. Johnstone 1, Rangers 2

Celtic 3, Ross County 0

Dundee 0, Livingston FC 0

Motherwell 2, Aberdeen 0

St Mirren FC 0, Dundee United 0

Sunday's Match

Hearts 0, Hibernian FC 0

Saturday's Matches

Aberdeen 0, St. Johnstone 1

Hibernian FC 2, St Mirren FC 2

Ross County 2, Hearts 2

Sunday's Matches

Dundee United 1, Dundee 0

Livingston FC 1, Celtic 0

Rangers 1, Motherwell 1

Saturday's Matches

Dundee vs. Rangers, 10 a.m.

Hearts vs. Livingston FC, 10 a.m.

Motherwell vs. Ross County, 10 a.m.

Sunday's Matches

St Mirren FC vs. Aberdeen, 7 a.m.

Celtic vs. Dundee United, 10 a.m.

Hibernian FC vs. St. Johnstone, 10 a.m.

