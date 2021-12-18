EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football:
Scotland Premiership
Saturday's Matches
Dundee United 0, Livingston FC 1
Ross County 3, Dundee 2
St. Johnstone 0, Aberdeen 1
St Mirren FC 1, Hibernian FC 1
Sunday's Matches
Hearts 0, Rangers 2
Celtic 1, Motherwell 0
Tuesday's Match
Hibernian FC 1, Dundee 0
Wednesday's Matches
Rangers 2, St. Johnstone 0
Ross County 1, Celtic 2
Saturday's Matches
Dundee 0, Hearts 1
Livingston FC 1, Ross County 1
Motherwell 2, St. Johnstone 0
Rangers 1, Dundee United 0
Wednesday's Matches
Hibernian FC vs. Aberdeen, 2:45 p.m.
St Mirren FC vs. Celtic, 2:45 p.m.
St. Johnstone vs. Ross County, 2:45 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
St. Johnstone vs. Celtic, 7:30 a.m.
Aberdeen vs. Dundee, 10 a.m.
Dundee United vs. Hibernian FC, 10 a.m.
Hearts vs. Ross County, 10 a.m.
Motherwell vs. Livingston FC, 10 a.m.
Rangers vs. St Mirren FC, 10 a.m.
Wednesday's Matches
Aberdeen vs. Rangers, 2:45 p.m.
Celtic vs. Hibernian FC, 2:45 p.m.
Dundee United vs. St Mirren FC, 2:45 p.m.
Hearts vs. St. Johnstone, 2:45 p.m.
Livingston FC vs. Dundee, 2:45 p.m.
Ross County vs. Motherwell, 2:45 p.m.