EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football:
Scotland Premiership
Saturday's Matches
Dundee 2, Aberdeen 2
Hibernian FC 1, Dundee United 1
Motherwell 4, St Mirren FC 2
Ross County 1, Hearts 1
St. Johnstone 1, Livingston FC 0
Sunday's Match
Rangers 1, Celtic 2
Saturday's Matches
Aberdeen 0, Ross County 1
Celtic 7, St. Johnstone 0
Dundee United 2, Dundee 2
Hearts 3, Hibernian FC 1
Livingston FC 2, Motherwell 2
Sunday's Match
St Mirren FC vs. Rangers, 7 a.m.
