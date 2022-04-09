EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football:

Scotland Premiership

Saturday's Matches

Dundee 2, Aberdeen 2

Hibernian FC 1, Dundee United 1

Motherwell 4, St Mirren FC 2

Ross County 1, Hearts 1

St. Johnstone 1, Livingston FC 0

Sunday's Match

Rangers 1, Celtic 2

Saturday's Matches

Aberdeen 0, Ross County 1

Celtic 7, St. Johnstone 0

Dundee United 2, Dundee 2

Hearts 3, Hibernian FC 1

Livingston FC 2, Motherwell 2

Sunday's Match

St Mirren FC vs. Rangers, 7 a.m.

