EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football:
Scotland Premiership
Saturday's Matches
Celtic 4, Hearts 1
Ross County 0, Motherwell 1
Hibernian FC 1, Aberdeen 1
Livingston FC 1, St. Johnstone 1
St Mirren FC 2, Dundee 0
Sunday's Match
Rangers 2, Dundee United 0
Tuesday's Matches
Inverness CT 0, Arbroath FC 0
Dundee 3, Hibernian FC 1
Wednesday's Matches
Dundee United 1, Celtic 1
Motherwell 2, Hearts 1
Rangers 4, Ross County 1
St. Johnstone 1, Aberdeen 0
St Mirren FC 0, Livingston FC 0
Friday's Match
Arbroath FC 0, Inverness CT 0, 0-0 aggregate, Inverness CT advances 5-3 on penalty kicks
Saturday's Matches
Celtic 6, Motherwell 0
Hearts 1, Rangers 3
Ross County 1, Dundee United 2
Sunday's Matches
Aberdeen 0, St Mirren FC 0
Hibernian FC 4, St. Johnstone 0
Livingston FC 2, Dundee 1
Friday's Match
Inverness CT vs. St. Johnstone, 2:45 p.m.
Monday's Match
St. Johnstone vs. Inverness CT, 2:45 p.m.
